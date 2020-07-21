A Chatsworth man has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree burglary in connection with a March blaze at a Dalton automobile repair business.
Christopher Matthew Lawler, 29, of 929 Thomas Road, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department. He was also charged with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government.
Johnny Miller, owner of Miller Auto Repair on East Morris Street, said at the time he believed it was an "arson robbery."
"They broke into the back office, busted the safe open, got cash out," said Miller, who had owned the business for about 13 years.
The business was boarded up and appeared to be empty Monday afternoon, and the telephone number for it was no longer in use.
The fire resulted in multiple calls to 911 at about 8:36 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said the fire left the building with "heavy damage, especially to the roof."
"The roof collapsed," he said. "Fortunately, at the time, no one was there, and there were no injuries, firefighter or civilian."
A Dalton Police Department incident report listed a 2001 blue Ford Ranger pickup truck, a Hi Point .45 caliber handgun, $3,000 cash and an Acer laptop as stolen. The truck was found in Murray County three days after the fire.
