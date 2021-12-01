Dalton police officer injured by man with screwdriver

A Dalton Police Department officer was treated and released from Hamilton Medical Center Tuesday night after being attacked by a man with a screwdriver.
Lt. Steve Zahn said Officer Joshua Bethune "was treated for a scrape to the head and is fine."
Anibal Sanchez, 27, of 1100 Linden Drive, was charged with aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties (weapon), aggravated battery against an officer (weapon), obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and giving false information to a law officer. He remained in the Whitfield County jail Wednesday afternoon.
According to a police department incident report, around 8:25 p.m. officers responded to a residence in regard to a "domestic dispute in progress."
Bethune was the first officer to arrive. The report said that as another officer was en route he "heard Officer Bethune transmit over the radio that he was in a fight in progress with one of the persons involved ..." That officer said he later heard Bethune "transmit over the radio that he had been stabbed in the head with a screwdriver." That was followed by a call for "all units (to) respond and step it up."
A report from a second officer said dispatch advised him that "a male subject was possibly on drugs and had a screwdriver in his possession. I was also advised the male was wanting to attack his dad." The report said that as that officer arrived he saw "Bethune standing in the roadway and several people standing around in the yard and driveway area of the residence."
As that officer stepped out of the vehicle, he heard Bethune telling Sanchez to "show his hands." That officer drew his Taser and and also ordered Sanchez to show his hands.
"The subject would not comply. He kept saying 'Shoot me,'" according to the report. "Officer Bethune deployed his Taser with no effect. I circled behind the subject and he turned around so I deployed my Taser into his stomach and lower chest area. My Taser did not have an effect on the subject."
One officer said he had heard Bethune say "I do not want to kill you, I do not want to kill you," and that Sanchez had a metal object in his hand.
The report said Sanchez said he wanted to fight the officers "and for us to hit him." Both officers drew their batons. "... the subject began moving his body around in a fighting motion by shifting side to side with his fists closed."
The report said Bethune struck the man in the leg with his baton but "the hit had little effect on the subject and he lunged at Officer Bethune." The report said this is when Bethune was stabbed.
The report said the officer transitioned back to his Taser while Bethune drew his gun, with both officers now ordering Sanchez to get on the ground. The third officer arrived and used his Taser on Sanchez, "with no effect." That officer used his Taser on Sanchez again and this time he "fell to the ground" and rolled onto his stomach.
The report said the officers could not get the man's hands behind him to handcuff him. An officer used his Taser on the man's thigh. "This deployment was effective" and an officer was able to handcuff Sanchez.
The man's mother then "fell onto the ground and was trying to shield him. She kept saying 'Don't kill him,'" the report said. The report said a fourth officer arrived and "was able to get the mom and the rest of the family" away from Sanchez.
The report said the man's brother said he "had been talking out of his head" and that his parents thought he was on drugs, "possibly meth." The report said the brother told officers "Sanchez was talking about aliens and how his dad could control the weather." The report said the brother said "Sanchez stated his dad needed to make it stop being cold" and "he was going to take his dad out of the picture or the world was going to end." The report said the brother told officers that is when his mother called 911.
When Sanchez was under control, an officer told dispatch Bethune had been injured and that the scene was secure for firefighters and emergency medical service.
