An accident nearly turned into tragedy in July when a driver lost control of the vehicle he was driving during a car auction at the Dalton Convention Center and hit members of the crowd. Seven people were hurt and three people were taken to hospitals in the aftermath, but thanks to the quick reaction of first responders on scene there was no loss of life.
Recently, Dalton Police Department Officer Chase Jenkins was honored by the Dalton Mayor and Council for his lifesaving actions that day.
On July 29, Jenkins was in the convention center’s arena where the car auction was taking place as part of the Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In car show when the accident happened. Jenkins was able to reach the victims within seconds, and applied a tourniquet to the leg of one of the people who was most seriously injured. Emergency medical crews were also on scene and reached the patients quickly. The patient Jenkins helped was taken to Chattanooga and was released from the hospital later that same night.
“If not for you, I’m sure that would have been a much more serious situation than what it turned out to be,” said Mayor David Pennington as he presented Jenkins with the DPD’s Lifesaving Award.
“We know how well-trained our police department is, and you have shown it once again,” Pennington added. “For your dedication and unselfish acts that directly contributed to the preservation of human life... thank you for honoring your city again.”
Jenkins was joined at the City Council meeting by his wife and infant daughter who stole the show with her greeting for her father.
Each of the three patients transported to hospitals after the accident were treated and released later that same evening. Planning by Dalton public safety officials was credited with the positive outcome as Dalton police, fire, and Hamilton EMS were staged on scene and were able to respond quickly to the accident.
