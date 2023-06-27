Most crimes were below their five-year average in Dalton through the end of May, according to data presented to the city’s Public Safety Commission on Tuesday. And the number of car crashes was down compared to the same period in 2022.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
There were 398 Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary through May, compared to the five-year average of 402 for the period.
There were 1,966 Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales, down from the five-year average of 2,240.
There were 29 violent crimes through the end of May, under the five-year average of 34. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
There were 369 property crimes, up just slightly from the five-year average of 368.
There were zero homicides through the end of May, which was down from one in 2022; 11 rapes reported, up from five in 2022; three robberies, down from six; 16 burglaries, down from 29; 19 motor vehicle thefts, down from 27; and 15 aggravated assaults, down from 22.
Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 39 from 33 in 2022; liquor violations fell to 25 from 38; and public drunkenness fell to 30 from 42.
There were 576 motor vehicle crashes through the end of May, compared to a five-year average of 570 and to 587 for the same period in 2022.
For May, there were 108 crashes, down from 113 crashes reported in April and from 134 in March.
Dalton police officers responded to 28 crashes with injuries in May, up from 17 crashes with injuries in April and down from 34 crashes with injuries in March. Those May crashes resulted in 36 people injured, up from 27 people injured in April and 34 people injured in March. There were four serious injuries in those crashes in May and one fatality.
Following too closely played a role in 20 crashes and failure to yield played a part in 18 crashes. Those were the two most common contributing factors in crashes in May, which is typical.
There were five DUI crashes in May, up from four DUI crashes in April.
Thursdays had the most crashes with 21. Sunday had the fewest with 7.
Walnut Avenue had the most crashes, with 18, followed by Chattanooga Road and Glenwood Avenue with 11 each.
The Dalton Fire Department answered 290 calls in May, according to data provided to the commission. Of those, 177 were medical calls. Sixteen calls were for motor vehicle accidents with injuries, and 13 were for motor vehicle accidents with no injuries. Twenty-five calls were canceled while firefighters were on their way.
