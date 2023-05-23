Crime remained below its five-year average in Dalton through the end of April, according to data presented to the city’s Public Safety Commission on Tuesday. But the number of car crashes was up.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
There were 309 Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary through April, compared to the five-year average of 327 for the period.
There were 1,641 Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales, down from the five-year average of 1,765.
There were 21 violent crimes through the end of April, under the five-year average of 27. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
Property crimes were down to 288, from the five-year average of 301.
There were zero homicides through the end of April, which was down from one in 2022; nine rapes reported, up from four in 2022; two robberies, down from four; 14 burglaries, down from 20; 15 motor vehicle thefts, down from 22; and 10 aggravated assaults, down from 16.
Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 33 from 27 in 2022; liquor violations fell to 22 from 29; and public drunkenness fell to 28 from 36.
There were 468 motor vehicle crashes through the end of April, compared to a five-year average of 452 and to 460 for the same period in 2022.
For April, there were 113 crashes reported, up from 109 in April 2022 but down from 134 in March 2023.
Dalton police officers responded to 17 crashes with injuries in April, down from 34 crashes with injuries in March. Those crashes resulted in 27 people injured, down from 34 people injured in March. There were three serious injuries in those crashes in April but no fatalities.
Following too closely played a role in 28 crashes and failure to yield played a part in 26 crashes. Those were the two most common contributing factors in crashes in April, which is typical.
There were four DUI crashes in April, down from five in March.
Tuesdays and Thursdays tied as the days with the most crashes with 24 each. Mondays had the fewest crashes with eight.
Rear-end crashes were the most common in April, with 44, followed by angle, with 37, and sideswipe/same direction with 18. The greatest number of crashes took place between 4 and 6:59 p.m., with 29, followed by 11 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., with 26. Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the most crashes with 24, followed by Chattanooga Road with 14. Those two roads typically account for the most crashes because of the amount of traffic on them.
The Dalton Fire Department answered 263 calls in April, according to data provided to the commission. Of those, 143 were medical calls. Seventeen calls were for motor vehicle accidents with injuries. Sixteen calls were canceled while firefighters were on their way.
