The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 32-year-old Nicholas Lee Napier. Napier has not been seen since Feb. 28 and his family believes he might be at risk.
Napier is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has reddish brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say Napier might be in the Cleveland, Tennessee, area but they do not have any confirmation of that.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-189.
