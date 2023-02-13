The Dalton Police Department is looking for a runaway teen who fled Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) custody in the early morning hours Monday. Elizabeth "Lizzie" Greenlee, 17, was last seen in the area of the Country Inn and Suites on West Bridge Road.
Greenlee was in DFCS custody awaiting transportation to a juvenile facility when she ran away. An employee of Compassion House who was supervising Greenlee for DFCS reported her missing at approximately 3 a.m.
Greenlee, who has a previous history of running away, apparently ran away without taking any personal belongings and is not believed to have a cellphone. She has no known friends or family in the Dalton area.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and shorts. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. She has a "444" tattoo on her upper right thigh and a sad face symbol tattooed on her left middle finger.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Greenlee is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-189.
