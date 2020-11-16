Dalton Police wins Governor's Challenge and a new patrol SUV

The Dalton Police Department once again won top honors in the annual Georgia Governor’s Challenge honoring outstanding achievement in traffic safety education and enforcement, and this year the honor came with an added bonus: a brand new, fully-equipped Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle.
The Governor’s Challenge competition is sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). Competing agencies are judged each year for enforcement programs, educational initiatives and public information efforts in three categories: occupant safety, speed enforcement and DUI detection/prevention.
In the past year, Dalton’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has engaged in several education campaigns in Dalton’s schools to inform students about distracted driving and driving under the influence. The GOHS also considers the work that police agencies do with their local public works departments to try to improve roads or intersections that are especially prone to crashes. Dalton’s win comes in Category 4 which includes municipal police departments with between 51 and 100 sworn officers.
As part of the Governor’s Challenge banquet each year, officers from 10 of the top-performing agencies are invited onto the stage and given the chance to select a key to see if it turns on a patrol vehicle light bar. The winning key won a fully-equipped 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle for the agency. Dalton Police Sgt. David Saylors was the first officer to draw a key and picked the winning key, bringing home the patrol vehicle for Dalton.
This was the Dalton Police Department’s 20th year taking part in the Governor’s Challenge and the agency’s third straight win and fourth overall. The department previously took top honors in 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2013-14 in addition to earning multiple second and third-place finishes over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.