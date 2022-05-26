The swimming pool at Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center and the splash pad at the Mack Gaston Community Center open Saturday and will remain open until July 31.
Both will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. On Sunday, July 3, the pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. The pool is $3 per person, and the splash pad is $2 per person. Each Friday night is family night from 6:30 to 8:30. The cost is $2 per person on family nights.
The John Davis Recreation Center is at 904 Civic Drive. The Mack Gaston Community Center is at 218 N. Fredrick St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.