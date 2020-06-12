Dalton pool to open Tuesday with restrictions

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department pool at the John Davis Recreation Center, 904 Civic Drive, is opening Tuesday with guidelines due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The operating schedule is:
• Monday: Closed
• Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6
• Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.
Entry fee is $3 per person and is nonrefundable.
Pool guidelines:
• Only 50 people may enter during a time slot.
• Temperature will be taken by a touchless thermometer before you are allowed to enter.
• No outside food/drink, coolers or water toys are allowed.
• No public seating will be available. You may bring towels and chairs to sit in.
• Areas will be marked where people and family groups may sit.
• Social distancing of 6 feet will be enforced.
• The Splash Pad and baby pool are closed.
• There are no party rentals at this time.
• There are no swim lessons at this time.
