Dalton pool to open Tuesday with restrictions

Osvaldo Padron looks on as his son Cristophel Padron jumps into the pool at the John Davis Recreation Center this past summer. The pool reopens Tuesday with restrictions due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department pool at the John Davis Recreation Center, 904 Civic Drive, is opening Tuesday with guidelines due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The operating schedule is:

• Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6

Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Entry fee is $3 per person and is nonrefundable.

Pool guidelines:

• Only 50 people may enter during a time slot.

Temperature will be taken by a touchless thermometer before you are allowed to enter.

No outside food/drink, coolers or water toys are allowed.

No public seating will be available. You may bring towels and chairs to sit in.

Areas will be marked where people and family groups may sit.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be enforced.

The Splash Pad and baby pool are closed.

There are no party rentals at this time.

There are no swim lessons at this time.

