Dalton principals discuss plans for reconfigured grades and new schools

File/Daily Citizen-News

The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for grades 10-12 set to open for the 2021-22 academic year, will be "a wall-to-wall academy school" where every student will select one of eight pathways, Matt Mederios, principal of The Dalton Academy, explained. The pathway model makes students feel "they're in a school within a school," which fits into one of the academy's main missions: a more intimate learning environment.