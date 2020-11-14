Dalton principals discuss plans for reconfigured grades and new schools

As Dalton Public Schools prepares to reconfigure its upper grades and open new schools for the 2021-22 academic year, principals of those institutions are already well on their way toward planning how those buildings will function, and they're working closely with one another.
For example, "course progressions" will be emphasized, meaning students should be able to follow an orderly path from classes at Hammond Creek Middle School, the new school for grades six and seven, to Dalton Junior High School, for grades eight and nine, to whichever of the two high schools they select, said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton High School's principal. The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for grades 10-12, will open next year in the current sixth-grade wing of what is currently Dalton Middle School, and Dalton High will shift from a 9-12 school to also be a 10-12 building.
"Dalton High School has never had to recruit students before, but we're going to have to start," because students will be able to choose, Hungerpiller said. Dalton High will continue to offer "a robust" AP (Advanced Placement) program, as well as an International Baccalaureate (IB) program, and "we have the only Junior ROTC program in Whitfield County."
Dalton High continues to build its fine arts academy, adding a creative writing course this year, she said. Other pathways available to Dalton High students will be culinary arts; engineering and technology; engineering, drafting and design; graphic design; game design and computer science.
The high school also offers four foreign languages to study (French, German, Latin and Spanish) and the opportunity to dual enroll at Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College, she said. Dual enrollment "is great because tuition and books are free, and there are no student fees."
The Dalton Academy
The Dalton Academy will be "a wall-to-wall academy school" where every student will select one of eight pathways (entrepreneurship and leadership, health care science, audio/visual technology and film, law enforcement services, sports marketing and management, teaching as a profession, early childhood education and a translation program), said Matt Mederios, principal of The Dalton Academy. The pathway model makes students feel "they're in a school within a school," which fits into one of the academy's main missions: a more intimate learning environment.
Dalton High School currently has more than 2,000 students, but The Dalton Academy will have only 600, and some of them may not even be in the building, as, starting next year, all students who opt for complete virtual learning will be enrolled at the academy, Mederios said. The academy will be "a small learning community for personalized and individualized attention."
Students will also be able to earn industry certifications, focus on project-based learning where they develop "real-world career skills," and job-shadow as part of work-based learning, he said. Like Dalton High, the academy will provide dual enrollment opportunities.
While the list of sports offerings isn't yet finalized, early plans call for extracurriculars like soccer, basketball and even esports, he said. Clubs will include Future Business Leaders of America and digital photography.
After surveying students in grades 6-12, The Dalton Academy's nickname will be the Pumas — which beat out Bengals and Redcats — in keeping with Dalton Public Schools' big cat theme for nicknames and mascots, he said. In March 2021, all rising freshman-seniors will select a high school that is best for them, their learning style, and their future aspirations.
Dalton Junior High School
Missie McKinney, principal of the junior high, wants to help students make those decisions beginning in junior high, as well as start them on a path toward high school success. That's why students will have a class on getting to know themselves as learners, as well as a career development course, the latter of which will include the YouScience Career Aptitude Assessment.
"We want to prepare kids to discover their passion," as well as where their aptitudes and interests overlap, so they'll also have more choices for electives to explore, McKinney said. "Our goal is for at least 90% of students to be on track to graduate" high school when they leave ninth grade.
The junior high will follow a high school scheduling model, with "A" and "B" days, and students will carry an eight-course load, as they would in high school, she said. Like in high school, they'll have "A" classes on odd days and "B" classes on even days.
She also wants to create a "foundational mindset," because "culture is big," she said. "We don't decide which students we serve, but we do set the climate" in which they learn.
Hammond Creek Middle School
As will be the case at the junior high, the middle school will increase elective opportunities, said Lauri Johnson, who is currently Dalton Middle School's principal but will transition to her new role at Hammond Creek over the summer. "Right now, sixth- and seventh-graders don't have a lot of choices."
Hammond Creek, a nearly 200,000-square-foot facility, will have roughly 600 students in sixth grade and another 600 in seventh grade, and it will offer the International Baccalaureate Middle Years program, which entails "dual language opportunities, cross-disciplinary learning" and electives, Johnson said. Data will help drive instruction, and the school will utilize instructional coaches and interventionists to make sure all students receive necessary attention.
Johnson hopes Hammond Creek can host events for families this spring to "show off that facility," she said. She plans to bring some current sixth-graders over to the school this spring so they can gain familiarity with it and then become leaders "who can help others" with the transition in the fall of 2021.
