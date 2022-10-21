The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
The commission oversees the Dalton Fire Department and the Dalton Police Department.
The commissioners are scheduled to hear crime and automobile crash statistics for September as well as a financial report from the police department. The commissioners are expected to also review and vote on directives from Police Chief Cliff Cason on accident review procedures, oath of office and code of ethics, vehicle assignment and other policies.
The commissioners are expected to receive a statistical report from the fire department on calls for September as well as a financial report. They are also expected to review fire department policies for administering Narcan. The commissioners are also scheduled to approve a promotion in the fire department.
