The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets Tuesday at 8:30 a.m in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
The commission oversees the Dalton Police Department and the Dalton Fire Department and is expected to receive crime statistics and fire data for October.
Commissioners are also expected to confirm new recruits and promotions for the fire department and recognize the employee of the month for the police department. Commissioners are also scheduled to review applications for alcoholic beverage licenses and renewals and pawnbroker license renewals.
