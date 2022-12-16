The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
The commission oversees the Dalton Fire Department and the Dalton Police Department.
The commissioners are scheduled to hear crime and automobile crash statistics for November as well as a financial report from the police department.
The commissioners are expected to review and vote on directives from Police Chief Cliff Cason on impounding, towing and inventory of vehicles; responding to suspicious items; and other items.
The commissioners are expected to vote to confirm four new officers in the police department.
The commissioners are expected to receive a statistical report from the fire department on calls for November as well as a financial report.
They are also expected to approve new standard operating guidelines for the fire department's rapid intervention teams. Those teams are on standby to rescue firefighters if the need arises.
