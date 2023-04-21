The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
The commission oversees the Dalton Fire Department and the Dalton Police Department.
The commissioners are scheduled to hear crime and automobile crash statistics for March as well as a financial report from the police department.
The commissioners are expected to receive a statistical report from the fire department on calls for March as well as a financial report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.