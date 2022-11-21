The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
The commission oversees the Dalton Fire Department and the Dalton Police Department.
The commissioners are scheduled to hear crime and automobile crash statistics for October as well as a financial report from the police department. The commissioners are expected to review and vote on directives from Police Chief Cliff Cason on blood-borne pathogens and other infectious diseases, a complaint review policy, conducting interviews and interrogations, and other policies.
The commissioners are expected to vote to confirm two promotions in the police department.
The commissioners are expected to receive a statistical report from the fire department on calls for October as well as a financial report. They are also expected to approve a bid for a Ford F-250 for the fire department.
