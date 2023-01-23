The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Mack Gaston Community Center. The meeting is open to the public.
The commission oversees the Dalton Fire Department and the Dalton Police Department. It normally meets in council chambers in City Hall, but council chambers are currently closed for the installation of a new audiovisual system.
The commissioners are scheduled to hear crime and automobile crash statistics for December as well as a financial report from the police department.
The commissioners are expected to receive a statistical report from the fire department on calls for December as well as a financial report.
They are also expected to approve new standard operating procedures for safety during training.
Commissioners are also slated to vote to promote firefighter Gary Stanley to lieutenant.
