The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
The commission oversees the Dalton Fire Department and the Dalton Police Department.
The commission is scheduled to hear crime and automobile crash statistics for August as well as a financial report from the police department. The commissioners are expected to also review and vote on directives from Police Chief Cliff Cason on the use of phones and computers, vehicle assignments and other policies.
The commissioners are expected to receive a statistical report from the fire department on calls for August as well as a financial report. They are also expected to review fire department policies for Mayday calls, when a firefighter requests immediate assistance, and for emergency evacuations from buildings.
The commissioners are also scheduled to approve a promotion in the police department.
