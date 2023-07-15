Dalton Public Schools is once again accepting applications for the District Ambassador Program. The program, which began in 2022, is designed to provide community members an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the day-to-day operations of the school district.
The goal of the District Ambassador Program is to create a group of invested and engaged ambassadors who are passionate about students and schools and want to become knowledgeable advocates of the district.
For the online application, visit the Dalton Public Schools website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/support/ambassador-program.
Participants will immerse themselves in the ever-evolving world of education and hear about local learning initiatives as well as the financial operations, recruitment and safety standards for the district.
These ambassadors will be given a behind-the-scenes look at the district through touring schools, attending extracurricular events and hearing from some of the district’s key players.
The sessions will last two hours, from 6 to 8 p.m., one evening a month from August to November. The first session is set to take place on Aug. 22.
Bekah List is a Dalton Public Schools teacher who completed the program last fall. List said that even as a longtime teacher she learned a lot more about the district through completing this program.
“Sometimes, as teachers, we get entrenched in our own work in our own scope — grade level, content area and close collaborations,” said List. “The DPS Ambassador Program was beneficial for me in expanding my comprehensive understanding of DPS by experiencing multiple, diverse perspectives and experiences. Being conscious and informed can help assure teachers that our part is essential in the shared goal of engaging students in profound learning to prepare them for their futures.”
Individuals who successfully complete the program will become Dalton Ambassadors in the community and will be honored as graduates at the December Dalton Board of Education meeting.
There is no fee to participate, but attendance is required at all sessions. Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to apply online.
