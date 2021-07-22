Dalton Public Schools adding cameras to some classrooms as part of a pilot project

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

The new stadium on the campus of the former Dalton Middle School, which is now shared between Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy, is scheduled for completion in mid-December, Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the Dalton Board of Education, said during Monday's school board meeting at the junior high. Dirt "is being moved," drainage piping is on site and "footings'' for the concession stand have been placed.