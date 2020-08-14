Dalton Public Schools adds five minutes to school days for 2020-21

The members of the Dalton Board of Education have voted to add five minutes to the school day for the 2020-21 academic year.
Rather than starting the school year in early August, as usual, the school board members voted last month to push the beginning of the year to Aug. 31, while ending the year for students on May 28. That results in a 170-day year for students.
The additional five minutes for each day guarantees the system will meet state requirements on minutes of instruction time this year for all students, said Superintendent Tim Scott. It also allows the system to provide a full week off for Thanksgiving, which families have grown accustomed to historically.
The final bell for the high school day will be at 2:05 p.m., Dalton Middle School will conclude at 3:35 p.m., and elementary schools will end at 2:45 p.m. Elementary schools will have a beginning bell this year of 8 a.m., the first bell at Dalton Middle School will be at 8:35 a.m., and the first bell will be at 7:20 a.m. for high school students.
Junior Achievement Discovery Center
The school board named the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center, which will be on the campus of the new Hammond Creek Middle School, a school for students in grades six and seven that will open for the 2021-22 academic year. The center will be known as the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton.
The center will feature more than a dozen classrooms, a 140-seat commons area with a stage, meeting space, a training room and a general purpose room, and host multiple Junior Achievement programs. Though it will be on Dalton Public Schools property and will be a draw for the system's students, children in school systems throughout Northwest Georgia will be able to visit the center and benefit from its enrichment opportunities.
"It will serve so many students in this region," said Matt Evans, chairman of the Board of Education. "We're looking forward to that coming (on)."
21st Century Community Learning Center grant
Dalton Public Schools accepted $321,938 in partnership with City of Refuge, this year's portion of funds from the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. City of Refuge expanded after-school services to Dalton Public Schools students for the 2019-20 academic year with the help of the five-year, $1.6 million grant to the school system and City of Refuge from the Georgia Department of Education.
"It was a great first year," Evans said. "We've been excited to learn all about that partnership."
The grant provides $321,938 a year for a four-day-a-week after-school program for 125 students from all six of Dalton Public Schools' elementary schools in grades kindergarten to fifth grade, according to Malisa Pedro, program director for City of Refuge's Kid City after-school program. City of Refuge provided an after-school meal for the 100-plus youth who visited daily last school year, but there's also plenty of academic and enrichment time, because "it's important to have those opportunities."
Among the believers is Angie Edwards, a fourth-grade teacher at Blue Ridge School who saw the differences in performance on assessments from her students who attended the program compared to those who did not.
"I saw some crazy gains in kids who came to City of Refuge," she said earlier this summer. "That's paying amazing (dividends)."
The grant also allowed the Kid City summer program, conducted this summer at City Park School, to expand, as previously the summer program was only two days a week, in the afternoon, and focused primarily on math and literacy, Pedro said in June. This summer students attended a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday.
Prekindergarten iPads
The school board members approved spending $124,456 for 330 iPads for prekindergarten students.
Bright from the Start, the agency that oversees Georgia prekindergarten, recently noted that if prekindergarten students choose virtual learning this year, those students will need devices provided to them, and early responses from a Dalton Public Schools learning choice survey of families showed that out of 165 respondents, 71 students/families requested virtual learning, according to Dalton Public Schools. The system currently has 27 prekindergarten classes with 374 students, but only 51 student iPads that have been used in those prekindergarten classrooms.
Apple is the sole source vendor that sells iPads with an education discount, and the system recently purchased iPads from them to support kindergarten instruction, as well, according to Dalton Public Schools. The total of $124,456 includes iPad cases and Mobile Device management licensing for the prekindergarten iPads.
By adding prekindergarten students to the one-to-one rolls, Dalton Public Schools is now completely one-to-one from prekindergarten through grade 12, meaning every student has a device.
"We started that initiative a number of years ago, (and) we’ve remained committed as a district to technology," with a major source of funding for these devices from the beginning being Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) dollars, said Pat Holloway, chief of staff. While no one could have predicted a pandemic that would make technology so crucial to student learning, "it has definitely been a blessing to already have the needed technology for our students during" this time, and "it’s made all the difference for our students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.