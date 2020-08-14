Dalton Public Schools adds five minutes to school days for 2020-21

Contributed photo

The 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, a partnership between Dalton Public Schools and City of Refuge, has allowed City of Refuge to expand its summer program, among other benefits. Previously, the summer program was only two days a week, in the afternoon, and focused primarily on math and literacy, according to Malisa Pedro, program director for City of Refuge's Kid City, but this summer, students attended a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday.