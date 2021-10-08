Dalton Public Schools adds four buses to reduce crowding and improve route times

Dalton Public Schools is adding four buses to reduce crowding, eliminate a pair of daily shuttles between schools and improve route times.
The Dalton Board of Education voted 5-0 during Monday's meeting to increase the fleet with its transportation service, First Student Inc., from 34 buses to 38.
The additional cost for the rest of the school year is nearly $280,000, said Superintendent Tim Scott. The four additional buses will eliminate two shuttle times between Dalton Junior High School/The Dalton Academy and Dalton High School.
Dalton Junior High School students ending their day at Dalton High will have a bus at the high school to go home, said Jeff Wells, Dalton Public Schools' head of safety and transportation. In the morning, Dalton High students going to The Dalton Academy for classes could take a bus directly to the junior high school, which shares a campus with The Dalton Academy, instead of riding to Dalton High and then taking a shuttle bus to The Dalton Academy.
Adding buses will also allow buses to reach elementary schools roughly 10 minutes earlier, Wells said. This will "go a long way to helping crowding issues."
And these changes will allow students commuting between schools to "stay in class longer," which is a benefit all around, said Jody McClurg, a member of the school board.
The additional buses will also be beneficial when Dalton Public Schools students enrolled in North Star begin attending that program at the former North Whitfield Middle School in January. That program is currently housed at the former Morris Innovative High School, which closed after the 2020-21 school year.
The North Star program serves students ranging in age from kindergarten to high school who need more therapy than can be administered in a typical classroom setting, according to Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. By percentage, a majority of the 50-60 students in North Star are from Whitfield County Schools, but Dalton Public Schools and Murray County Schools also have students in the program.
Whitfield County Schools built a new North Whitfield Middle School near Edwards Park, and that opened for students for the 2021-22 school year, so the former building is currently without students, but that will change when North Star students move in this winter, according to Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools superintendent. They'll occupy roughly a third of the building, another third of the building will eventually be demolished and the fate of the final third remains to be determined.
Finances
Dalton Public Schools concluded fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, with a general fund balance in excess of $23 million, as revenues were 6% higher than anticipated and expenditures were 3% lower than projected, said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer. Part of the reason for the lower expenses is "we moved some normal general fund expenditures into federal funds."
Dalton Public Schools received approximately $2 million from the initial federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, $7 million from the second CARES Act and $17 million from the federal American Rescue Plan of 2021, Perry said. "The majority of" funds from the second CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan will be spent in fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023, as all funds must be exhausted by fiscal year 2024.
Higher revenues were due to an unexpected influx of state funding, Perry said.
"We got relief from some austerity measures in March."
Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) collections continue on a blistering pace, as September collections were $676,000, 14% higher than projected, Perry said. ESPLOST V revenues are $2.3 million higher than anticipated through the first three years of the five-year ESPLOST.
School system officials have started preliminary discussions about ESPLOST VI, Scott said. ESPLOST VI could be brought to voters as soon as May 2022.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones.
Homecoming
It's Homecoming for Dalton Public Schools, and the week of festivities will culminate Friday with a downtown parade starting at Dalton High at 4 p.m. Vehicles for representatives and floats may be brought to campus after 1 p.m. Friday. The reunion classes returning to celebrate at Dalton High this year include 1971, 1991, 2001 and 2011.
The Dalton Education Foundation's "Paint the Town Red" tailgate party, which is free and open to the public, will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Creative Arts Guild on Friday. Dalton High's football team hosts Alexander High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Dalton High's Homecoming queen and her court will be celebrated at halftime. Typically, coronation is conducted inside the high school gym earlier in Homecoming week, but due to COVID-19 all Homecoming events are outdoors this year.
