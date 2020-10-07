Dalton Public Schools adds more info to online COVID-19 dashboard

Dalton Public Schools has made an addition to its online dashboard that provides information about cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the system.
Initially, the system broke down cases based off of guidance from the state, as "we wanted to stay consistent and not have two different sets of numbers," Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer for Dalton Public Schools, explained last month. Positive cases on the dashboard (https://tinyurl.com/yy4dccr3) refer to students or staff who have received confirmed laboratory positive test results for COVID-19.
On the dashboard, quarantine "refers to a student or staff member who is currently in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 or a student/staff member who was diagnosed with COVID-19, but who contracted it outside of school," according to Dalton Public Schools. "Close Contact refers to a person who has been within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of a person with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19."
The system has now added another chart listing all positive COVID-19 cases in Dalton Public Schools, whether contracted through the schools or from community spread, Pat Holloway, chief of staff, explained Monday. "We've received overwhelming community support" for making that change and "being transparent in all regards."
"The (initial) dashboard was fine, and I understood it fine, but not everyone else" did, so tweaking it was a good idea, said school board member Sam Sanders. "It shows you are being forthright during a time that is scary (for many), and I really appreciate that."
Since the first positive case Labor Day weekend at the tail end of the opening week of the school year, "19 students/staff have tested positive" for COVID-19, Holloway said. However, only one of those individuals picked it up in school, rather than in the community.
The trend of COVID-19 cases in this community continued in the positive direction from August to September following a peak in July, Matt Evans, chairman of the school board, explained after speaking recently to Dr. Zachary Taylor, health director of the North Georgia Health District. And opening up Dalton Public Schools roughly five weeks ago has not led to any noticeable rise in cases locally, officials said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had 4,739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 14th-most among the 159 counties in the state — with 248 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 and 61 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's 4,527 cases per 100,000 residents was the 24th-highest in the state.
As of Friday, 82 Dalton Public Schools students/staff were in quarantine/isolation due to exposure or a positive test, which is roughly 1.5% of the system's on-site students and staff, Woods said. In Whitfield County, approximately 4.5% of the population has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, so "obviously the spread is much lower in schools" than in the community at large.
Some of the system's success in limiting COVID-19 cases and mitigating spread in schools can be attributed to "vigilant" policies, such as a mask mandate in Dalton Public Schools facilities, Evans said. "It's a lot" to manage, but it's allowed the system "to keep the focus on education as much as possible," rather than on the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.