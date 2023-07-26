Dalton Public Schools Leadership Symposium

Dalton Public Schools administrators are ready for the new school year after a successful and engaging leadership symposium recently, school system officials said. Principals, assistant principals, coaches and district administrators came together last week to discuss culture and curriculum. Everyone left feeling reignited and ready for the school year to begin, officials said.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video