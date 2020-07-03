Dalton Public Schools aims for conventional start to new academic year next month

File photo attached

Math teacher Freddy Fuentes teaches the differences between lines, line segments and rays during a class at Morris Innovative High School in August of 2019. Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools, and members of the Board of Education indicated Monday night it's their preference to have students in school buildings when the 2020-21 academic year begins in early August, but they added that might not be possible due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.