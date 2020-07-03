Dalton Public Schools aims for conventional start to new academic year next month

Superintendent Tim Scott and the Dalton Public Schools Board of Education indicated Monday night it's their preference to have students in school buildings when the new academic year begins next month, but they added that might not be possible due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"We have worked to prepare to come back, (and) our goal is to bring everyone back in August as normal," Scott said.
A survey is available to families regarding their feelings about starting school during the pandemic, and Dalton Public Schools plans to make an announcement by the next board of education meeting on Monday, July 20.
It is "the heart of our board" to return in traditional fashion Aug. 6, said Matt Evans, chairman of the school board. However, the pandemic makes those plans more of a "moving target," he said.
Dalton Public Schools has established a "Return to School" committee comprised of representatives from various departments in the system and several principals that meets each Monday to discuss the challenges and solutions of returning to classes in August, Scott said. The main question they wrestle with is "What will it take to get back to school?"
The system has already invested in cleaning and sanitation supplies, from masks and face shields to hand sanitizer stations and spray-clean bottles with wipe cloths. Dalton Public Schools is also using a portion of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money for custodians, and the fiscal year 2020-21 budget sets aside more than $200,000 for bus monitors who would take temperatures of students and ask them screening questions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students in Dalton Public Schools shifted to distance learning in mid-March and continued in that fashion for the final two months of the academic term because of the pandemic. The American Academy of Pediatrics, however, is encouraging schools to prioritize in-person education due to the deleterious impact of school closures on students academically, emotionally, and socially, and several states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, have already announced their intent to have students in school buildings this fall.
During summer school programs that started last month, for which students have been inside buildings, "we've learned students and their relationships" to one another and staff "are the most important," said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. "Virtual learning is not the same."
Dalton State College and all University System of Georgia institutions, are planning to fully reopen this fall following guidelines of the Governor’s Task Force, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of Gov. Brian Kemp's state of emergency order that runs through Aug. 11, the state board of education must provide "rules, regulations and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education" in line with guidance from the Department of Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Should Dalton Public Schools need to begin the year fully online or in a hybrid format where some students would attend school some days and be home other days, distance learning will be different than it was this spring, Scott said. Whereas that was more review work, the start of a new school year will bring new concepts and content, as well as more accountability, and both students and parents "need to understand that."
Dalton Public Schools staff members are "building digital content that could be hybrid," in the classroom and at home, said Nick Sun, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. "We're trying for 24/7 support (so) we won't skip a beat" if and when students have to learn from home again.
If a student does need to remain home due to COVID-19, he or she will have his or her personal tech device to remain up-to-date with learning while classes continue for other students in school, Scott said. "That's why we're pushing so hard on the digital side."
