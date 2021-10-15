Dalton Public Schools among finalists for Governance Team of the Year Award

The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2021 Governance Team of the Year Award. Dalton Public Schools is among four finalists in the medium districts category.
The award honors three Georgia public school districts' board of education and superintendent who have achieved all-around success in their district. The three categories are small, one to 3,000 students; medium, 3,001 to 10,000 students; and large, 10,000-plus students. This recognition continues to be deeply rooted in the components of Georgia’s Vision for Public Education research-based recommendations for Georgia’s public schools.
These finalists are vetted through a rigorous application process and visited by an impartial review team to confirm the information in the application.
“This award has set the bar for what high functioning school boards and superintendents should look like," said said Bryan Preston, GSBA president and vice chair of the Coffee County Board of Education. "Each year these governance teams showcase best practices and set an example for others to strive towards. We appreciate the hard work each of these finalists have showcased.”
The winners will be announced during a banquet at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel in Atlanta on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. to honor these outstanding governance teams. There were 55 Georgia school districts that qualified and 10 that chose to submit applications.
The winners will be chosen by a panel of national experts who perform various leadership roles in the field of public education.
“We are proud of what this award has come to represent, and it is an honor to recognize these finalists for all they have accomplished,” said Valarie Wilson, GSBA executive director. “While only one wins in each category, all have demonstrated success as high functioning governance teams.”
2021 GSBA Governance Team of the Year finalists:
Small districts
• Bleckley County Schools
Medium districts
• Bryan County Schools
• Dalton Public Schools
• Dawson County Schools
• Jefferson City Schools
Large districts
• Cherokee County Schools
• Coweta County Schools
• Effingham County Schools
• Henry County Schools
• Walton County Schools
