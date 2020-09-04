Dalton Public Schools announces changes to in-person learning

Dalton Public Schools will transition out of the two-day hybrid model for students on Monday, Sept. 21. Students in elementary school will begin attending five days per week, while students in middle and high school will attend four days per week with Wednesday continuing as a day for cleaning and virtual learning.
Middle and high school students will begin attending school for five days per week on Monday, October 19.
The district and the Dalton Board of Education have remained flexible and adaptable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision to return to full-time learning was made with guidance from the North Georgia Health District.
Board Chair Matt Evans said he is encouraged by the positive start to the new school year.
“Dalton Public Schools has had a great return to school in the midst of the current pandemic conditions,” Evans said. “We are excited to announce our plans for moving forward with a safe and reasonable step toward maximizing the educational and social-emotional benefits of in-person learning for students, starting on Sept. 21.”
Evans emphasized that the board will continue to monitor the situation, remain flexible and partner with the local health department moving forward.
“As always, our plans are flexible and adaptable,” Evans said. “After consulting with local health officials, we are confident that the Sept. 21 is a wise date for increasing in-person instruction opportunities.”
Superintendent Tim Scott said he is appreciative of the support and patience of parents, staff and the community throughout the return to school process.
“We have always said the best education for students is delivered in the classroom and it has been our goal to have all of our students back at school,” Scott said. “We believe this is a measured, well thought out plan with safety as our first priority.”
For more information and the district’s COVID-19 resources, visit www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/covid-19-information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.