The Dalton Public Schools communications department has once again been recognized as an award winner by the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA).
Each year the GSPRA recognizes school public relations professionals who demonstrate exceptional communications skills by producing outstanding publications, photography and electronic media. At this year’s awards ceremony Dalton Public Schools received two gold awards and one silver award.
The district was awarded the gold award for the International Baccalaureate marketing campaign and for its social media accounts. For the elementary handbook the district was awarded a silver.
The DPS communications team is made up of Pat Holloway, chief of staff; Emily Rojas, communications specialist; and Ashley Smith, communications specialist.
Holloway said she is grateful for these awards.
“It is a great honor to be recognized at the state level for the work we do in Dalton Public Schools every day,” Holloway said. “Telling the story of the Dalton Difference is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we work hard to communicate the great things happening in our school district.”
The GSPRA is an affiliate of the National School Public Relations Association that was chartered in 1973. That is a professional organization of school communicators and school-community relations specialists. Learn more about GSPRA at www.gspra.org.
