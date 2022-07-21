With assessed property values rising significantly this year, the Dalton Board of Education could lower the property tax rate, said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer for Dalton Public Schools.
"Reports indicate a 20% increase across the board" for properties in the city, Perry said. That's an average, however, so some property tax increases could be less than 20%, while others could be 30% or even 40%.
The current property tax rate is 8.095 mills, and at that rate Dalton Public Schools would receive $4.4 million more than budgeted due to the substantial increase in assessed property values, she said. With a rate of 7.9 mills the school system would still receive $3.6 million more than budgeted but that would bring the average property tax increase down from 20% to 16%, and "I feel comfortable with 7.9."
Because "we have not yet received the full certified tax digest, we don't know the full picture, (so making decisions about lowering the property tax rate) would be premature tonight," said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education, on Monday. "We'll look for more information and set the millage rate sometime in August, but we will closely look at all options to reduce the tax burden on the citizens of Dalton."
Perry recommended decreasing the 0.57 debt service millage rate to 0.52.
The school system will hold three taxpayer bill of rights hearings before adopting the property tax rate.
In 2021, the school board members approved an operating property tax rate of 8.095 mills, which was the first reduction in 13 years, and the rate had been 8.2 mills for the prior seven years.
ESPLOST revenue bonds
Dalton Public Schools plans to issue revenue bonds for ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) VI, collections for which begin in January, Perry said. Dalton Public Schools did likewise for ESPLOSTs III and V in order to jump start construction projects and take advantage of favorable interest rates.
The debt issuance would be through the Dalton Building Authority, with a five-year amortization, said Doug Gebhardt, first vice president for the Atlanta branch of Davenport & Company, financial adviser for Dalton Public Schools. The direct bank loan would allow for the ability to prepay the loan at any time in part or in full.
The debt issuance of $16 million — Dalton Public Schools is estimated to receive approximately $50 million during the five-year ESPLOST VI — would primarily fund construction improvements at Roan and Westwood schools, as well as technology needs, he said. The Dalton Board of Education could approve the bond plan at next month's meeting.
Roan School and Westwood School renovations are “most urgent,” with the Roan School project estimated to cost $7-$9 million and an addition to the Westwood School building $3-$4 million, Perry said. A revenue bond "acts like a home equity loan, and we’re doing a $15 million borrow” with the current ESPLOST V with a “five-year payback to the city of Dalton.”
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance capital improvements — like renovating schools and building new ones — technology, safety and security improvements, and buses, but not operating expenses.
TAD deal approved
Both the Dalton Board of Education and the City Council voted Monday to approve an agreement that will provide almost $1 million in tax increment financing for a downtown hotel. The school board vote was 5-0, while the council voted 3-0 to approve the deal — Mayor David Pennington was absent, and council member Annalee Sams presided over the meeting as mayor pro tem and did not vote.
The Carpentry is being developed by businessman Kasey Carpenter and is planned for the site of the former Community and Southern Bank at the corner of the 200 block of West Cuyler Street opposite both of Carpenter’s restaurants, The Oakwood Cafe and Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company. Carpenter had originally planned to renovate the bank building, but said as he got further into planning he found it made more sense to tear the building down.
In December 2018 Carpenter reached an agreement with the city and the school system to finance the hotel. That agreement called for Carpenter to finish the hotel on or before Dec. 31, 2019, but since Carpenter did not finish the hotel by that date, the deal expired, and Carpenter had to apply for a new deal.
The "boutique" hotel will be smaller and more intimate with an eye on design, more expensive furnishings and decorations. Carpenter said he is partnering with Steve Herndon, a Dalton businessman who owns and operates hotels across the Southeast, on the project.
The property, which is now an empty lot, is currently assessed at $90,000, but if the hotel project is completed its estimated assessed value would be $9.7 million. Because the project is in the downtown tax allocation district (TAD) it is eligible for tax increment financing.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Dalton Daily Citizen staff writer Charles Oliver contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.