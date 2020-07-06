Dalton Public Schools cuts two staff work days in fiscal year 2021 budget

After considering as many as 10 furlough days for staff members due to predictions of drastically-reduced state funding, the Dalton Board of Education has opted to reduce the staff work calendar for the 2020-21 academic year from 190 days to 188.
Dropping two days saves the school system roughly $600,000, and it allows Dalton Public Schools to keep a general fund balance of roughly $16.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2021, which started July 1. For the 2021-22 academic year, the system will open Hammond Creek, a school for students in grades five and six; Dalton Junior High, a remodeled Dalton Middle School for students in grades eight and nine; and The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for students in grades 10-12 that will also be on the campus of the current Dalton Middle School.
By opting for a cut of two days, Dalton Public Schools maintains its longtime goal of having a general fund balance of more than $15 million at the end of fiscal year 2021, and that will have only a minor impact on the salaries of teachers, said school board member Sam Sanders, noting, "I've very comfortable." Fellow board members concurred with the decision.
"I can support two days," said Palmer Griffin, the school board's vice chairman. "It's a minimal staff salary reduction, and pro-rated over 12 months, it's not a whop in the face."
Feb. 12, 2021, was scheduled as a professional learning day for staff members, but now it will be a non-work day for students and staff, said Don Amonett, deputy superintendent. In addition, May 27 was scheduled to be a staff development day but now that, too, will be a non-work day for students and staff.
It's possible the school board could add one or both days back if the economic outlook improves, but "we want to be prepared" due to economic uncertainty in a time of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said Matt Evans, school board chairman. "(We're) all comfortable with the two-day reduction."
The school board can make adjustments to the budget later in the year, if necessary, and often has, especially as more information is revealed in the fall and winter, Griffin said. "This is a living document."
Indeed, "it's hard to know which direction the economy is going to take right now," said Superintendent Tim Scott. "My biggest concern is being good stewards of taxpayer money."
"I'm so glad you decided on two days," said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer. That reduction means "almost no change in annual pay" for staff members, although that won't be the case "universally" with every staff member, depending on their department, salary, experience and other factors.
All staff members will continue to advance on their salary scales in fiscal year 2021, Perry said. For Dalton Public Schools, "80% of our budget is salary and benefits."
Dalton Public Schools was able to approve a budget reducing staff days by only two days because "revenues are substantially better than what we were hearing all along," Perry said. At one point, school systems were told to expect as much as a 14% decrease in funding from the state, then 11%, and the final figure turned out to be 10%, which still means a loss in funds of nearly $5 million.
However, Dalton Public Schools received its highest-ever amount in equalization funding, $3.7 million, which is roughly "$1.3 million to the good" over last year, Perry said. "We are below the state average in property value per child, so that's part of why we get more in equalization funding."
In addition, Dalton Public Schools is receiving nearly $2 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, money which can be used for various purposes, from payroll and benefits for employees, to digital learning, to professional development, to curriculum development, to school nutrition, to cleaning, Perry said. Dalton Public Schools plans to devote "a big piece of it" to technology, roughly $750,000, as well as $985,000 for a portion of custodial, paraprofessional and clerical employee salaries and benefits, and $50,000 in cleaning and hygiene supplies.
The fiscal year 2021 budget calls for a net reduction of teaching positions of 4.5, mostly due to schedule changes at Dalton Middle School. However, Dalton Public Schools is budgeting for 30 bus monitors at a cost of $228,000 who would perform temperature checks and ask screening questions of students, following health recommendations during the pandemic.
Like so many other things, the number of monitors and their length of employment depends on the virus, Evans said. It's "part of that COVID-19 moving target."
While the general fund balance at the start of fiscal year 2021 is nearly $19 million, approximately $81 million in expenditures and about $78.6 million in revenues for the year will bring the closing fund balance to roughly $16.5 million.
The final millage (property tax) rate will be approved by the school board in August, Perry said. If the board members choose to keep the property tax rate at 8.2 mills, which is the plan currently, that will be the seventh consecutive year of no change in the millage rate.
