With students barred from schools during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the interest of public safety, accessing books can be challenging, so Dalton Public Schools is providing reading materials via drop-offs at several locations in the city.
The school system offers a summer book delivery program coordinated by Alice Ensley, literacy coordinator, that celebrated its 10th anniversary last summer, said Pat Holloway, chief of staff for the school system. However, because of this spring's unprecedented circumstances, Ensley moved up the program by a couple of months to put books in the hands of students earlier.
"I'm a strong believer that children become better readers by reading" books they "can read and want to read," Ensley said. If students keep reading while school is out of session, that can attenuate "the summer slide some experience."
Before this protracted break, teachers urged students to take some books with them, but "they're probably ready for some new ones," Ensley said. With citizens urged to remain indoors and apart from others during the pandemic, students "have a lot of extra time for reading."
Amanda Lawson and her daughter Iris, a first-grader at City Park, wanted to "start new books," because "you build your vocabulary and learn new words" that way, Lawson said Thursday at City Park. For Dalton Public Schools to offer book pickups is "really good," and it's also an opportunity for families to escape their houses for a few minutes.
"I know (Iris) is tired" of the isolation, and "so is my little boy," she said. "It's fresh air and something different to see."
Ensley made alterations to protect the health of all during these book distributions.
"In summer, our books are grouped a bit differently," by reading level, and while some books are to be returned to the school system, others can be kept by students, she said. In this instance, however, "we're not asking for the books back."
The books "are all new and in new bags," Ensley added. The books are divided by grade level, pre-kindergarten to high school, and as much as possible they incorporate other school subjects, such as math, science and social studies.
Bryan Pena, a fourth-grader at City Park, was eager to pick up additional reading material Thursday, like "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," Pena's "favorite," he said. Teachers encouraged him to continue reading during this forced absence from school, since if "you read new books, you learn new (things)."
Earlier last week, Ensley and others delivered books to the Mack Gaston Community Center and Park Creek, Roan and Westwood schools. On Monday, students can pick up books from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Brookwood.
"We gave away 110 bags the first day" and nearly 200 the second day, Ensley said. "Each bag has three to four books in it."
Marvin Sarmiento and his son, Joseph, 5, were among the attendees at City Park.
Through the school system's website, Marvin Sarmiento learned about the delivery, and he was excited to get "some great books," he said. "I like to read with (Joseph)," and "we do (this) together."
