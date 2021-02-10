Dalton Public Schools employees could see supplements, raises

Dalton Public Schools employees could receive supplement payments as soon as next month, as well as salary increases in fiscal year 2022, in the wake of "lots of positive news" recently regarding funding, said the system's chief financial officer.
Gov. Brian Kemp has proposed a $1,000 supplement for all public school employees this fiscal year, which ends June 30, and his proposed fiscal year 2022 budget includes restoring some of this fiscal year's austerity measures undertaken due to the economic downfall from the COVID-19 pandemic, Theresa Perry told the members of the Dalton Board of Education during a work session Monday.
That could mean $2.8 million more in state funding for Dalton Public Schools in fiscal year 2022 than in this fiscal year, when the state cut funding to school systems by 10%, and "we're pretty thrilled about that" potential increase, Perry said.
Perry proposed utilizing some of that funding to boost salaries for teachers to a level that would be near the top of school systems in this region, or even at the very top, where "we used to be," in order to attract and retain quality educators.
The average teacher salary increase would be about 4%, while support staff, such as paraprofessionals, would see a bump of about 2%, as would administrators, Perry said. The salary and benefit increases for teachers would add approximately $915,000 to the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the bumps for support staff and administrators would add roughly $170,000 and $100,000, respectively.
Even with those increases, Perry believes "we could still add 20-30 positions" to address next year's secondary grade reconfiguration, as well as needs for exceptional student services (ESS) and English Language Learning.
This fall, Hammond Creek Middle School, a new school for grades six and seven, will open, while the current Dalton Middle School will become Dalton Junior High School, for grades eight and nine, and the middle school's current sixth-grade wing will become The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for grades 10-12. Dalton High will shift from a 9-12 school to also be a 10-12 school.
As has been the case with many school systems, the number of youth requiring ESS has risen noticeably in Dalton Public Schools in recent years.
Nearly 1,000 of the system's almost 8,000 students now require ESS, a jump of more than 200 in only a few years, according to Pam Wiles, Dalton Public Schools' ESS director. Roughly 12% of Dalton Public Schools students now require at least some ESS, and these trends show no signs of abating, so the system will need to add ESS staff to meet demand in the future.
While Perry is optimistic regarding the potential for almost $3 million more in state funding for fiscal year 2022, the governor's proposal for $1,000 supplements for public school employees is less certain.
There's "not a lot of specific information on that right now," she said. If it comes to fruition, however, the system could receive its allotment of funds next month or in April, with employees seeing the money added to their paychecks in March or April.
She is sure Dalton Public Schools will receive $7 million from the second federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, in addition to the $2 million the system received from the initial CARES Act last year. The $7 million can be spent through fiscal year 2023, and she proposes the system spend $1 million this year, $3 million in fiscal year 2022 and the remaining $3 million in fiscal year 2023.
This year, the money could make up for some of the system's extra pandemic-related expenses, such as purchasing personal protective equipment for employees and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) ionization upgrade in several schools, she said. The system has also buttressed technology for instruction due to a marked increase in virtual learning during the pandemic.
Since Rusty Lount joined Dalton Public Schools eight years ago, he's made a point of having ionization air cleaners installed on HVAC units at the schools where his department performs renovations, and, since last year, his department has been making those improvements to buildings still in need, said the system's director of operations. Among other benefits, they improve air quality, eliminate foul odors and are easier on air filters, but this technology is also ideal for stopping COVID-19.
The combination of ionization and ultraviolet (UV) light "can kill the pathogens," according to Lount. "These are great products, and I do see the benefits."
Raises for Dalton Public Schools employees would be deserved considering the efforts they've undertaken this year during the pandemic, said Superintendent Tim Scott. "It hasn't been an easy year — (it's) been stressful for them — but they have come every day, working, and putting it on the line for young people."
However, it's important to remember "we're not sure about any of this (funding from the state) yet," Scott said. "We don't know what we'll get."
