Dalton Public Schools extends deadline for pre-k registration

Dalton Public Schools has extended the deadline for pre-kindergarten registration. Due to severe weather, the final day of pre-kindergarten registration in March ended earlier than planned. Anyone who was unable to attend pre-kindergarten registration is encouraged to enroll their child.
Students who are turning 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021, are eligible to attend pre-kindergarten. Spots are limited and there will be a lottery to place eligible students in classrooms.
Pre-kindergarten classes are free to any student living within the city limits of Dalton. Students who live outside the city limits of Dalton must pay out-of-district tuition. The tuition rates for the 2021-22 school year are: non-employee, in-state is $1,550 for the first child, $1,250 for the second child, $200 for the third child and $0 for the fourth child and for any additional child.
Dalton Public Schools has 17 pre-kindergarten classrooms at all six elementary schools. The district enrolls approximately 350 pre-kindergarten students each year.
Pre-kindergarten classes have been shown to increase language and literacy skills, boost confidence in students and increase test scores. Pre-kindergarten classes follow the same schedule as elementary school classes. Students learn how to behave in a classroom setting, work with their peers and adjust to a school schedule. By the time a student graduates from pre-kindergarten, they are fully prepared and ready for kindergarten.
To enroll a student in pre-kindergarten, visit the Dalton Public Schools Enrollment Center at 101 N. Thornton Ave. Parents should bring the student's birth certificate; Social Security card; immunization certificate (Georgia Form 3231); eye, ear and dental exam certificate (Georgia form 3300); proof of residence (utility bill or lease agreement); and a Medicaid or Peach Care card (pre-k only), if applicable.
For more information, call (706) 876-4000 and select option two for enrollment. You can also visit www.daltonpublicschools.com/enroll.
