Dalton Public Schools focusing on masks and social distancing to combat coronavirus

Dalton Public Schools has finalized a list of policies and procedures around the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as the system attempts to have as many in-person learning experiences as possible for students this year.
Dalton Public Schools has seen seven students test positive this summer for COVID-19, the first six at Dalton High School, and the other at Dalton Middle School, according to Pat Holloway, chief of staff. There have been no recent positive tests among staff members.
"Keeping students in school is a priority, but we're going to do what is right and what is safe," Superintendent Tim Scott said. That includes requiring masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Masks
"Students in all grades will wear a face mask in and around all facilities in Dalton Public Schools," although masks can be removed at the discretion of teachers, such as when social distances can be maintained, and the mask mandate won't be as strictly enforced with younger students — due to the impracticality of that age group keeping a mask on for hours upon hours each day — as it will be with students in grades 3-12, according to the school system. All students riding buses will be asked to wear masks on trips to and from school.
"If we mandate (masks), we'll get more compliance," Sam Sanders, a member of the Dalton Board of Education, noted last month. "We have professionals in classrooms" who can both enforce the mandate as well as decide when masks can be removed based on circumstances.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children over the age of 2 wear masks, and Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recommends schools mandate masks.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Covering mouths and noses with filtering materials serves two purposes: personal protection against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates, and source control to prevent exposing others to infectious microbes that may be expelled during respiration. At this critical juncture when COVID-19 is resurging, broad adoption of cloth face coverings is a civic duty, a small sacrifice reliant on a highly-effective, low-tech solution that can help turn the tide favorably in national and global efforts against COVID-19."
For Dalton Public Schools employees, "a face shield should only be used when a student or individual needs access to important facial cues," according to the school system. "Otherwise, a facial shield should be worn in addition to a mask," not in place of a mask.
At least during the first couple of days of pre-planning, teachers were ''wearing masks and social distancing," Scott said. "We had two great days."
By mandating masks, "we're striving to do our part to slow the spread" of COVID-19 in Dalton, Matt Evans, chairman of the school board, explained last month. "Our community is in high spread right now."
As of Sunday afternoon, Whitfield County had 3,841 confirmed coronavirus cases — more than all but a dozen counties in the state — as well as 204 hospitalizations and 46 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 3,670 cases per 100,000 residents was the 17th highest in Georgia.
Temperature checks and tests
Families had the option of choosing complete virtual learning, and roughly a third of the Dalton Public Schools student body has done so. The remaining students are scheduled to begin school a couple of days a week on Aug. 31, with a goal of returning to total face-to-face learning five days a week starting Sept. 14.
Signs will be posted throughout buildings reminding students and staff of recommended healthy hygiene practices, according to the school system. "Staff and students will be reminded of proper hand washing and covering techniques for coughs and sneezes."
All staff, students and visitors will be subject to temperature checks prior to entering buildings, according to the school system. Staff members with temperatures 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed at school.
Before entering any school building, individuals may also be asked screening questions, such as whether they've had close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) in the last 14 days with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or if they've experiences symptoms of coronavirus, according to the school system. Those with close contact with someone with COVID-19 will not be permitted back at school until 14 days have elapsed from the time of last exposure.
For confirmed cases, individuals cannot return until at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and they've been fever-free without use of medications for at least a day, according to the school system. If multiple students within a classroom are exposed, the entire class or part of the class may switch to full-time digital learning.
The North Georgia Health District will communicate with any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 and will conduct contact tracing to notify anyone who may have been exposed, according to the school system. "Our district will work collaboratively with the health department to communicate with any students, families or staff, as needed."
Classes and classrooms
"Classes will have assigned seating that meets social distancing recommendations of 6 feet, or students will be required to wear masks," according to the school system. Dalton Public Schools ''will also offer additional barriers for employees working directly with younger students or where spacing and masking may be more difficult for either staff members or students."
Visitor access to schools will be restricted, although not necessarily completely eliminated, and schools won't host events like assemblies or dances, according to the school system. "There will be no instructional field trips (taking students away from the school campus) as we begin school this year," but "this will be reevaluated through the year as conditions change."
All of these protocols, policies and procedures can be adjusted — either strengthened or loosened — as conditions change throughout this year, Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the school board, said. "It's important ... to allow the administration to adapt to changing situations."
Meals, recess and sports
For school meals, picking up food will be limited to one or two classes at a time, or meals may be delivered to classrooms, and students will remain in classroom groups during lunch, according to the school system. Social distancing will be observed while eating, menu options will be limited to pre-plated boxed items, and, at least initially, serving lines will not be used.
For recess, students will remain in classroom groups during recess, designated areas for each cohort will be determined by school teachers and administrators, and every attempt should be made to maintain social distances, according to the school system. Equipment, such as balls, should not be shared, but if sharing is necessary, those items should be disinfected before use by the next group.
For athletics, social distancing and masks among fans will be encouraged, according to the school system. Contests in gyms or on fields will be at 50% seating capacity with every other row eliminated, and that includes football games.
At Harmon Field, the home of the Dalton High School football team which has a seating capacity of 7,500, only 3,750 tickets will be sold, and pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase at the high school's business office during the week of the game, according to the school system. The high school's band and student section will be moved to the portable stands west of the west end zone, visiting bands won't be allowed at all, cheerleaders will have to social distance, and sideline access will be restricted to essential personnel.
