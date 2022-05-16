At the end of the school year, 18 employees will retire from Dalton Public Schools. Those 18 individuals represent 310 years of experience in Dalton Public Schools and 458 years of experience in education. The group was honored with a reception prior to the May board of education meeting and presented with a token of appreciation.
Retirees included: Yanira Alfonso, The Dalton Academy; Victor Candler, The Dalton Academy; Debra Cooper, central office; Joan Dunn, Roan School; Alice Ensley, central office; Lori Etheridge, Dalton Junior High School; John Jensen, Hammond Creek Middle School; Laurie Long, Brookwood School; Delle May, Dalton High School; Barbara Mendez, Blue Ridge School; Stephanie Moss, Blue Ridge School; Melanie Morgan, Blue Ridge School; Karen Nadeau, Blue Ridge School; Kathy Nelson, Roan School; Sara Rutledge, Hammond Creek Middle School; Martha Thomason, Westwood School; Charlie Tripp, Roan School; and Heriberto Vazquez, Dalton High School.
Dalton Board of Education Chairman Matt Evans expressed his appreciation for the retirees’ service to the students of Dalton Public Schools and wished them well in their retirement.
