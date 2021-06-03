Following a record-breaking summer last year, Dalton Public Schools officials opened this year's summer nutrition program Tuesday at numerous sites.
"The first day is usually a little slow, until word gets around, and we make adjustments daily" based on participation at various sites, said Wimberly Brackett, director of school nutrition for Dalton Public Schools. "We usually have a pretty good idea" of how busy each site will be "after the first couple of weeks," but "about normal for us is 3,000-3,500 (lunches per day)."
"We fed a lot last summer, because I think people had gotten used to staying in and having deliveries to them" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brackett said. "This is a different summer, and more people are traveling" rather than staying in their homes due to fear of the pandemic, which could mean less participation in the summer nutrition program.
Conversely, "all the camps are back this summer," after most were canceled last year due to COVID-19, so that may lead to more meals being served this summer than last, and "it's nice for us to be able to feed them," Brackett said. That includes participants in Dalton Public Schools academic and sports camps, but also various other community camps, like vacation Bible schools and even some daycares.
Brackett's department is doing this while short-staffed, as "it's really hard for us to get people to work right now," she said. "We're having the same issues as other food service" entities, such as restaurants.
"Teens, we actually have a waiting list to work for us, so the teens are really good," she said. "It's the 21-and-older (demographic) we're struggling to" attract.
That's crucial, because in order to drive for Dalton Public Schools, like as a delivery driver for the summer meals program, one must be at least 21, she said. Consequently, this summer's breakfasts and lunches are being offered together, rather than making two deliveries per day.
That's the only adjustment Brackett has had to make, however, as "we're doing a lot better than most of the surrounding (systems) in our area" in terms of staffing, she said. "We only rely 10-15% on staffing agencies, but other (school systems) rely a lot more on staffing agencies."
Dalton Public Schools is providing meals each day Monday-Friday through July 23, although meals won't be served July 2 due to Independence Day July 4.
"We're staying daily, because I think it's important to maintain that contact" with students and families, Brackett said. "We want to try to reach as many in the community as possible."
Meals are balanced and nutritious, regularly including fruits, vegetables, grain, meat and milk, she said.
"I do want to try to get vegetables in there every day."
And the meat changes daily, from hamburgers and hot dogs to chicken sandwiches, said Kelly Hogsed, who spent the previous year at Dalton High School but will move to nutrition services work at Westwood School for 2021-22 following her contributions to the summer meals program. "We put all those" various food items into bags, and it's "like an assembly line."
Hogsed and Kay Sane, in her first summer helping with nutrition, spent most of Tuesday at the Roan School site, where one of the participants was Fabiola Martinez.
Martinez took advantage of the meals offered for the first time after seeing information about the program on Facebook, and she was able to pick up food for her two young children, she said. "I'm thankful, and it's very good" this program is available in the community.
As was the case last summer, students don't have to be present to receive meals, thanks to a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), so parents, grandparents or guardians can collect meals for children, Brackett said. "That waiver is still in place, because we're still considered to be in an emergency" because of the pandemic.
Anyone picking up several meals, especially if a child is picking up meals for brothers and sisters, is advised to bring a box to help carry the bags of food, she said.
"I saw a boy today getting food for five (siblings), and he was struggling to carry it all."
The summer meals are free to children 18 and under through the USDA's summer meals program, and any child can eat anywhere, even if it's not his or her "home" school or system. A list of delivery locations and times is available online at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/summer-resources.
"Anyone who misses a delivery can go to City Park School," where the meals are being prepared, and pick up food, Brackett said. "We'd hate for anyone to miss out on a meal."
