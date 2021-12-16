Dalton Public Schools looks to expand Kid City to more students

Seeing the academic success — and social-emotional maturation — of students who have participated in Kid City, Dalton Public Schools administrators are looking to expand the program and have applied for four grants.
Now in the third year of a five-year U.S. Department of Education 21st Century Community Learning Center grant that established an after-school and summer enrichment program for students, "growth has been above and beyond" expectations, said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. Students are "performing amazingly well."
Woodason is applying for four more grants, the recipients of which will be announced July 1, she said.
"Hopefully we'll be awarded all four of them."
The first would essentially clone the current Kid City, but locate it at Roan School instead of City Park School, she said. The goal would be 125 students, so roughly 250 total elementary students would be in one of two Kid City programs.
The second would be for students in middle school and at Hammond Creek Middle School, while the third would be for junior high students at Dalton Junior High School, she said. Each grant would serve roughly 150 students.
The fourth grant would be for approximately 75-100 high school students and that program held at The Dalton Academy, she said. Unlike the other programs, this would only be offered during the school year, not during the summer.
The enrichment programs would focus primarily on math and literacy, as well as career exploration and social-emotional learning, she said. Students are selected based on academic data, as well as other information, but can also be referred by staff members like school counselors, and if Dalton Public Schools receives any of the four grants, implementation would begin with the 2022-23 school year.
Kid City offers "an incredible opportunity for so many kids," and extending that to more students would be fantastic, said Dalton Board of Education member Jody McClurg. She gives "two thumbs up on" the grant applications.
The summer of 2020 was the first summer when students attended a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday for summer Kid City — previously, the program was only two days a week, in the afternoon — and math and literacy are priorities of the Kid City curriculum, along with time for electives, from sports to arts, and plenty of outdoor recreation, according to Malisa Pedro, Kid City's program director. Roughly two-thirds of the 100 or so students who regularly attend Kid City's after-school program during the school year also participated in this summer's camp.
"The data shows (Kid City) students don't fall behind their grade," Pedro said. "They don't always grow, but they don't regress."
Annual audit
During Monday's school board meeting at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton, board members approved the annual audit of the school system 5-0. The comprehensive financial audit report for fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, was compiled by Estes & Walcott, certified public accountants based in Dalton.
The school system received an "unmodified opinion," with no findings of concern, said Superintendent Tim Scott.
"We had a really good audit."
