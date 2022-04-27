Dalton Public Schools' mariachi band is expanding its performance schedule, including to private events.
"We've had people ask us (to perform at private events), and we've recently been approved to do" so, said Daisy Cardona-Kay, Dalton Junior High School's band director and Dalton High School's mariachi and percussion director. Dalton High Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller and Don Amonett, deputy superintendent of Dalton Public Schools, have worked to create a standard contract for those who wish to book the mariachi band for events like weddings, birthday parties or quinceañeras.
The advanced mariachi group, Mariachi El Alma de Dalton High School, that goes out and performs is composed primarily of Dalton High students but also has four students from Dalton Junior High. A second mariachi group, composed mostly of junior high students, does not go out and perform like the advanced band.
"It feels like we're at, like, a professional level, that we're getting booked for" private events, said Dalton High sophomore Anais Yajure-Schultz, who has been part of mariachi since seventh grade. "It's cool to see we're at that level."
Anyone interested in booking the band can contact Cardona-Kay at daisy.cardona@dalton.k12.ga.us.
Cardona-Kay said she is going to start slowly.
"I don't want to overload them, because I don't want them to feel like this is a job."
The revenue from private gigs will be much welcomed, however, she said.
"All the funds will go directly back into the group," with speakers at the top of the wish list.
Earlier this month the mariachi band traveled to Jacksonville State University — Cardona-Kay's alma mater — for a pair of performances, including in front of the university's premier music ensemble, the Chamber Winds, who then, in turn, performed a private concert for the mariachi band, she said.
"Our students could see themselves" in those college musicians, which was invaluable.
"I feel like college is, like, a mythical thing to some of them, (so) this was very inspirational to them," she said.
Kenneth G. Bodiford, director of bands and assistant professor of music at Jacksonville State, even urged the mariachi band members to consider Jacksonville State, and told them there is plenty of scholarship money available for musicians.
It was "a big opportunity, especially for our seniors who could get recognized there," said Yajure-Schultz. "I loved it — we all loved it."
"To hear the Chamber Winds was a life-changing experience," she added. "You could tell the music program is a big deal."
When Cardona-Kay told her mariachi band members they'd perform at Jacksonville State, "it was like I told them we were going to Disney World," she said. "They were so excited and knew it was a tremendous honor."
"Jacksonville State is a place where music is 'happening,' and you can't watch the band there and not want to be a member," she said. Mariachi band members "worked hard, because it was important for them" to perform admirably for Jacksonville State's musicians, as well as for the university's Latino Association, which also received a concert.
"We were all so focused in practice, because Jacksonville State is a big music school," Yajure-Schultz said. "We were so zeroed in on having this performance ready, and it paid off."
"It was kind of emotional to see how much this program has grown and how much we've grown ourselves," she said. "We've made a big family."
Yajure-Schultz provides "the heartbeat" of that family with her guitarrón, the bass that "brings everyone together" in mariachi, she said. "I'm personally so happy I joined (mariachi)."
The mariachi band will perform at several schools — including Blue Ridge School, Dalton High and Hammond Creek Middle School — in early May, and more details can be found in the online school calendar at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/calendar?cal_date=2022-05-26. They're also scheduled to perform for the Off the Rails summer concert series in downtown Dalton June 17 at 6:30 p.m.
"People know about us and want to see us play," Yajure-Schultz said with delight. To perform for the summer concert series will be "super fun, with all of Dalton together."
"It's big for Dalton, and music is really big in Dalton," she added. "We're a diverse community, but we're all together as a community."
This is the first year of a mariachi class at Dalton High, and next year a beginner mariachi course will be added to the junior high school, Cardona-Kay said. This will help replenish the mariachi band as current members graduate from Dalton High.
