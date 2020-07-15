Dalton Public Schools may start new year later

Dalton Public Schools officials are considering pushing back the start of the new school year next month.
The first day of school for students is supposed to be Aug. 6, but because the system isn't planning on announcing exactly how students will return to classes for the 2020-21 term until Monday, parents will need time to make decisions about what is best for their children, and administrators, teachers and staff will need more time to plan based on how many — if any — students will actually be inside school buildings, said Superintendent Tim Scott. That's because, if the system opts to try for traditional in-person classes, or a hybrid model where some students attend some days and learn from home the other days, families would be able to opt into completely virtual learning if they don't feel comfortable with students in schools due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Part of pushing back school is for parents to pick and for us to plan," Scott said. If more students opt for all-digital education at a school, for example, that school may be able to bring a higher number of other students into buildings more often.
And it is exceedingly important for students to be in school buildings with staff members at least once or twice weekly, not only for academic support, but for social and emotional benefits, said Laura Orr, Dalton Public Schools' chief financial officer and a former elementary school principal. Some children are in potentially-hazardous home situations, for example, so "we need to be laying eyes on (them)."
According to USA Today, 20% of child neglect and abuse cases are identified by school counselors and social workers.
Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for the system, seconded Orr's thoughts, and she noted seeing students each day during summer school at Morris Innovative High School and during the system's summer enrichment program for rising prekindergarten students at City Park School was beneficial for both students and staff.
"Community is what these (students) need," Woodason said. "Some of our children, their safest spot is the school."
Families would make the decision on digital versus in-person learning on a six-week basis, so students would have the opportunity to continue with virtual learning after the first six weeks of school or their families decide they're ready to return to classes, Scott said. "It would be difficult for our teachers to keep up if (students) are jumping back and forth all the time."
If Dalton Public Schools pushes the student start date back two weeks, to Aug. 20, the new calendar would have 174 student days, but Thanksgiving break would be three days instead of five, among other tweaks, said Don Amonett, deputy superintendent. The school year would end for students on May 21.
It's important to have a longer summer in 2021 because the system needs time to move into new buildings for the 2021-22 academic year, Amonett said. That year will see the debut of Hammond Creek, a new building for students in grades six and seven; Dalton Junior High, which would be a remodeled version of the current Dalton Middle School and serve students in grades eight and nine; and The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for students in grades 10-12 on the campus of the current middle school.
The school board plans to announce any alterations to the calendar during Monday night's meeting, said Matt Evans, chairman. "I strongly encourage delaying the start of school," he said, at least until "we get past the governor's state of emergency," which is set to expire on Aug. 11.
As part of Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of emergency order, the state Board of Education must provide “rules, regulations and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education” in line with guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The American Academy of Pediatrics is encouraging schools to prioritize in-person education due to the damaging impact of school closures on students academically, emotionally and socially.
