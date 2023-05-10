Leslie Dixon has been approved by the Dalton Board of Education as the executive director of elementary education for the district. She has 27 years of experience in education.
Dixon currently serves as the director of federal programs for Rome City Schools. She has spent 18 years in Rome, previously serving as director of school improvement, principal of West Central Elementary School, assistant principal of Rome Middle School and an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Rome Middle School. Dixon also worked in Troup County Schools for nine years as a teacher and gifted coordinator.
Dixon holds a doctorate of education in school improvement from the University of West Georgia, an education specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Jacksonville State University, a master’s of education in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia and a bachelor’s of education in secondary education English/Spanish from Auburn University.
Superintendent Tim Scott said Dixon brings a wealth of experience in elementary education and leadership to the district.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Dixon to the executive leadership team at Dalton Public Schools," Scott said. "Her experience as an elementary principal and in school improvement and federal programs make her a perfect candidate to support and lead our elementary education program. I look forward to her leadership in advancing the academic success of our elementary students.”
