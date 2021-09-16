Dalton Public Schools' nutrition department short on staff

File/Daily Citizen-News

Kay Sane gives meals to Fabiola Martinez for Martinez' two children outside Roan School while Kelly Hogsed keeps records on the first day of Dalton Public Schools' 2021 summer nutrition program. School Nutrition provided nearly 149,000 breakfasts and more than 149,000 lunches this summer, both increases from 2020, Wimberly Brackett, director of School Nutrition, told Dalton Board of Education members during a Monday work session.