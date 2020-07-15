Dalton Public Schools officials considering many factors in back-to-school plans

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Dalton Public Schools has been "building distance learning" throughout this "very busy summer," and "we're just going to keep building, (because) that will help us with pacing and if students have to drop out of" in-person instruction for a period of time in the fall, Laura Orr, the school system's chief academic officer, told members of the Dalton Board of Education during a work session on Monday at Dalton Middle School. "I feel like we'll be in a position to drop in and out of any model of instruction we need to (in order) to keep everybody healthy."