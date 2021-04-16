Dalton Public Schools officials ponder possibilities for CARES funds

With Dalton Public Schools expected to receive roughly $16 million from the third federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, school system officials are considering using the money for several current and new positions, as well as technology upgrades, according to the latest fiscal year 2022 budget draft.
"We only have access to about $10 million, now, but the rest (of the third CARES ACT funds) will be available later," likely no longer than six months from now, Theresa Perry, the school system's chief financial officer, said during Monday's Dalton Board of Education meeting. The school system received $2 million from the initial CARES Act last year, then $7 million from the second CARES Act.
"We have until fiscal year 2023 to spend CARES Act III (money), just like" the second CARES Act funds, Perry said. She proposes using CARES funds to pay for technology infrastructure improvements, such as wireless upgrades, staff and student devices, and public address systems in schools, instead of tapping into Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) money.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county, and school systems typically use their version to finance work such as renovating current schools and building new ones. The school system is a little more than halfway through the five-year ESPLOST V.
Perry also proposes funding several current and new staff positions with CARES money, rather than using the general fund. New staff may include English Language (EL) and Exceptional Student Services (ESS) positions.
Nearly 1,000 of the school system's almost 8,000 students now require ESS, a jump of more than 200 in only a few years, according to Pam Wiles, ESS director. Roughly 12% of Dalton Public Schools students now require at least some ESS.
Other positions could include a middle school counselor, a school system psychologist, an assistant principal to be shared by Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy — the schools will be on the same campus — a credit recovery counselor at Dalton High School and paraprofessionals for elementary schools.
Those elementary schools paraprofessionals would assist primarily in small-group instruction, Perry said. "Reading groups is a big (thing) we've been talking about."
CARES funds could also be used for a half-dozen virtual teachers, she said. Though virtual learning has become popular among some during the COVID-19 pandemic, "we're thinking 5-7% of families would like to continue in a strictly virtual setting in the future."
At the start of this school year, nearly 40% of Dalton Public Schools' students chose virtual education, according to Superintendent Tim Scott. That number is now under 20%. Dalton Public Schools has more than 7,600 students.
If the school system uses CARES funds to add new staff positions, "we need to be prepared to fund them ourselves" when CARES money is no longer available, or "be prepared to cut" those roles, Scott said. "We can keep them if we feel they're necessary" and drop them if they're not.
In the budget draft for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1 of this year, Perry estimates $83.7 million in spending with roughly $81.1 million in revenues. She estimates a general fund balance at the start of fiscal year 2022 of $19.7 million with an ending general fund balance of $17 million.
"We hope to get more information from the state" on funding for fiscal year 2022 next month or in June, which will help in the budgeting process, Scott said. In the future, "if we could hang around $15 million, that would be a good general fund balance."
Dalton Public Schools will host the first of two required public meetings regarding the budget next month and approve a tentative millage (property tax) rate, Perry said. The second public meeting will be in June, and the school board members will likely approve a fiscal year 2022 budget that month before adopting a final millage rate in August.
In August 2020, the school board members approved an operating property tax rate for the year of 8.2 mills, with debt-service millage of 0.57 mills. The rate of 8.2 mills has been consistent since fiscal year 2015, while the debt-service millage rate of 0.57 mills is for general obligation bonds approved by voters in November 2017 to pay for Hammond Creek Middle School, which will open for students in grades six and seven this August.
