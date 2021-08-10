Dalton Public Schools opens new school year without mask mandate

Dalton Public Schools opened the 2021-22 academic year Tuesday with fewer COVID-19 restrictions than last school year, such as not mandating masks in its schools.
“Last year was tricky, with everyone in masks and social distancing,” said Antonio Quinota, a senior at The Dalton Academy. “We were separated, but this year feels different.”
Though sensible precautions still must be taken to protect against the spread of COVID-19, “I feel like it’s getting better because of the vaccines,” said Dalton Junior High School eighth-grader Angie Lazo. “Last year, we were in the middle-middle of it.”
While not mandating masks, Dalton Public Schools recommends them indoors for unvaccinated individuals when safe distance from others cannot be maintained and will have masks available at every school for those who want them, said Superintendent Tim Scott. Masks are also optional on buses, which are cleaned after morning routes and again following afternoon routes.
Georgia Claire Sanders is thrilled to "start a new school year in a new school (building) without masks," said the Hammond Creek Middle School seventh-grader. She's also happy to again have in-person school on Wednesdays, after Wednesdays were virtual days for students in grades 6-12 last year due to COVID-19.
"I'll miss sleeping in (on Wednesdays), but it's better" to have in-person school five days a week, said Bella Hankins, also a seventh-grader at the new Hammond Creek. "You get to see your friends every day."
Last year, "we had a lot of rules to follow for safety, but now it's getting back to normal," said seventh-grader Ashlyn Hankins. "It's a lot more fun."
“I’m glad everyone is back together and we don’t have to be virtual anymore,” said Kendall Chiesa, a ninth-grader at Dalton Junior High School. “It’s nice, and it’s good.”
Cody Moser, a sophomore at The Dalton Academy, was a virtual student the entirety of last school year due to the pandemic, but she’s eager to be back in school in person this year.
“I think I’ll learn more than being virtual, which was a very bad experience,” she said. “I learn more hands-on, so I’m definitely more excited this year, because I’ll actually get” the concepts and content.
Like Moser, Jason Garza was a virtual student last year, and, like her, he’s glad to return to face-to-face learning this year.
“It was really tough, keeping up with everything you had to do,” said The Dalton Academy junior. “It’s easier to learn (in person) than through a screen.”
"We get to be in-person instead of (the) hybrid" blend of virtual and face-to-face instruction that was the model early last year for students, said seventh-grader Jack Houston. "In-person is more effective than over Zoom."
Virtual learning is available to students in grades 9-12, and Dalton Public Schools is surveying families in younger grades to gauge interest in virtual learning this year, Scott said. That survey (link below) closes Wednesday, and Dalton Public Schools will contact those families no later than early next week with further instructions, such as when, where and how to pick up learning devices.
As of Monday, only 100 families had expressed interest in virtual learning via the survey, and while "we believe face-to-face (instruction) is best, (especially) for our younger learners, we want to give parents another option," Scott said. Dalton Public Schools used its teachers for virtual instruction last year, but Scott doesn't want to do that again "if we can help it," so he hopes to hire staff members for kindergarten-grade eight virtual instruction.
More details on back to school, including Dalton Public Schools' COVID-19 protocols, can be found online at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/back-to-school-information. The survey on virtual learning is at https://tinyurl.com/u869s83b.
Dalton Public Schools can mandate masks, move to hybrid learning or even shift to fully virtual learning "in 24 hours" should the need arise, and "we continue to meet with our local public health folks," Scott said. "We are trying to balance providing the best instructional environment we can in the safest environment possible."
A mask "is a medical device that saves lives," said Dr. Pablo Perez, a former school board member. "Are kids getting sick? The answer is yes, (and) masks will prevent a lot of suffering."
Summer success
Roughly 700 students were involved with at least one of Dalton Public Schools' summer school offerings, and while masks were not mandated, "we had no COVID-19-related issues," said Laura Orr, Dalton Public Schools' chief academic officer. "There were no quarantines for students or staff."
Dalton Public Schools "strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated" against COVID-19 and offered vaccination clinics at schools for staff and, later, students and their families, this spring, Scott said. Additionally, the school system scheduled a pair of clinics in the past couple of weeks, one at Dalton High School and the second at Park Creek School, with 175 individuals vaccinated between the locations.
Currently, those ages 12 and up are eligible for vaccination, and the school system plans to continue to offer vaccination clinics throughout the school year, Scott said. Of the 678 staff members — Dalton Public Schools has about 1,000 employees — who responded to a recent survey, 78% said they were fully vaccinated, 16% said they weren't interested in being vaccinated and 6% declined to reveal their vaccination status, but of that 6%, 22 respondents said they'd likely accept a vaccine if offered to them at or near their school.
Dalton Public Schools will continue Ecovasive treatments of buildings every 90 days, as was the case last school year, and all school buildings have received ionization upgrades, Scott said. Hand sanitizer is available at all buildings, and acrylic desk shields, of which "we have quite a few of," can be obtained by students by request.
Ionization air cleaners installed on HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units improve air quality, eliminate foul odors and are easier on air filters, but the technology can also guard against COVID-19 pathogens, according to Rusty Lount, director of operations for Dalton Public Schools.
In a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of several Georgia schools, optimal indoor ventilation and filtration was actually the best COVID-19 mitigation measure, even ahead of wearing masks, said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. "All of our schools have that now," as opposed to last school year, when that was the case in only about half of the schools.
In order to limit outside visitors, parents won't be able to walk their children to class after the first two days of school, he said. Contact tracing will continue, and teachers will keep seating charts to aid in that effort.
In education, "we get to start over every 12 months, and I'm thankful we get to have new beginnings," said Scott. Last year "was tough (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), but now it's a new beginning for world-class learning, and I say 'world-class' because we compete globally."
When the pandemic began, "we didn't know where we were headed, but our staff persevered, (because) they are dedicated and work diligently so our young people can succeed," Scott said. "We're going to have a great year, and our young people will succeed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.