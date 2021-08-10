Dalton Public Schools opened three new schools — Dalton Junior High School, Hammond Creek Middle School and The Dalton Academy — as the system started the 2021-22 academic year Tuesday, and the chairman of the Dalton Board of Education believes "this could be one of our best years ever."
"We have solved the space problem" through a secondary grade reconfiguration, as students in grades six and seven now attend Hammond Creek Middle School, students in grades eight and nine attend Dalton Junior High School and students in grades 10-12 have a choice between Dalton High School and The Dalton Academy, Matt Evans said.
"We have more space to enhance student pathways and expand opportunities for them."
Even more importantly, the teachers and staff of Dalton Public Schools boast a "collective commitment to bring our best every day for every student, (because) that's what our students deserve," Evans said. "We always want to do better and get better for our kids."
It's "really exciting to be the first students in a new school, and I love to read, so I'm (eager to spend time in) the new library," said seventh-grader Leola Bethel of Hammond Creek Middle School. "All the classrooms are nice, clean and new."
There is "nothing wrong with this school, and it's like a new pair of shoes," said seventh-grader Ashlyn Hankins. "You can smell the new paint and new carpets."
No detail escaped attention, as even chairs exhort "Go Tigers," Hammond Creek's mascot, to build school "pride, the technology here is brand new, and there's a cardio room for us to work out in," Hankins added. "It's all so cool."
Presley Roberts is looking forward to seeing everything Hammond Creek has to offer and "making new traditions," said the seventh-grader. "It's definitely an upgrade from Dalton Middle School."
As a member of Hammond Creek's inaugural cohort, "we get to start a new path, build new, and make our own memories," said seventh-grader Bella Hankins. The gym has a designated space for cheer and wrestling, as opposed to the sharing of a smaller space among all activities in Dalton Middle School, and "I cheer, (so) it's really great to have a place just for cheer."
The "auditorium is huge," too, said seventh-grader Jack Houston. "We're building a community within the school."
Similarly, The Dalton Academy represents "a fresh start, (because) we're all starting over here," students and staff, said Debra Pourquoi, who had been an elementary teacher for Dalton Public Schools but moved to the academy to coach basketball and teach special education. These students "feel a new sense of purpose, now."
Antonio Quinota opted for The Dalton Academy to close his Dalton Public Schools career, because “it’s new, and I thought I’d try it,” said the senior. “It looks cool.”
Junior Zarelly Fraire chose the academy because the career pathways offered there — entrepreneurship and leadership, healthcare science and sports medicine, audio/visual technology and film, law enforcement/forensic science, sports and entertainment marketing and management, teaching as a profession, early childhood education and a translation program — seemed “much more interesting” to her than those at Dalton High, and “I feel more comfortable here,” she said. “It seems very nice, and I like it a lot.”
Cody Moser attended classes in The Dalton Academy when it was the sixth-grade wing of Dalton Middle School, so returning to it in its renovated form is “a little weird,” said the sophomore. “It’s different, but it’s cool.”
Moser plans to concentrate on early childhood education at the academy, as she wants to become a teacher, she said.
“I’ve always really liked kids, and I want to teach them in a way they’ll learn, but that’s also fun.”
Quinota is focusing this year on criminology to determine his college plans, he said. He’s been interested in electrical engineering, but “I want to do something different before college.”
Fraire is also looking to “try different things” before she decides on a career, so she’ll study early childhood education at The Dalton Academy while also taking some engineering classes at Dalton High this year.
Engineering is “hands-on, and you build things by applying creativity,” she said. “Early childhood education is also hands-on, because you’re planning lessons, teaching the kids, and learning from them.”
With new schools comes new bus routes, and Dalton Public Schools will also operate shuttles to take students from one school to another if need be for classes, said Jeff Wells, head of safety and transportation. Shuttles will carry students four times a day, with the "biggest group of about 300 at 10 a.m."
Students who can drive are permitted to drive themselves from school to school, but only themselves, said Superintendent Tim Scott. If they drive another student, they'll lose the privilege.
In the past, as an eighth-grader, “you would’ve been the oldest one at” Dalton Middle School, but now eighth-graders are the younger group at the junior high, said eighth-grader Angie Lazo. That will provide an opportunity to “meet new friends,” and the new layout of the junior high affords “more room to be in different classes.”
She’s particularly excited about her Family and Consumer Sciences course this year, where she’ll learn how to “save and survive in life” after school, she said.
“That (information) will help me if I want to have a family."
Kendall Chiesa already knows her career pathway — she wants to be a radiologist — so she’s loading up on healthcare courses, said the ninth-grader.
“My sister is doing (radiology) and got me interested.”
As of Monday, Dalton Public Schools had 7,863 students enrolled, 56 lower than the same point last summer, but up from 7,600 last month, Scott said.
"Families are still enrolling, so those numbers will continue to change."
"There was lots of good energy" at Monday's orientation, with "most teachers telling me they had all but two or three of their students come," said Hammond Creek Principal Lauri Johnson. "Everyone has excitement on the first day of school, and I hope it's that strong for the second day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.