Dalton Public Schools plans to keep operating property tax rate steady

Dalton Public Schools plans to continue with an operating property tax rate of 8.2 mills, with debt-service millage of 0.57 mills, for fiscal year 2021.
The fiscal year started July 1.
The digest shows no growth or change in tax revenue for the school district, Theresa Perry, Dalton Public Schools' chief financial officer, explained during one of Monday's two Taxpayer Bill of Rights public hearings. This will be the seventh consecutive year with the same operating millage rate.
Even though the millage rate will remain the same, some property owners could see property tax increases due to annual reassessments of property values, Perry said.
The debt-service millage rate of 0.57 mills is for general obligation bonds approved by voters in November 2017 for the new Hammond Creek Middle School, a building for students in grades six and seven slated to open for the 2021-22 academic year.
Dalton Public Schools ranks roughly in the middle of systems in Georgia in per pupil spending, and 84% of the system's expenditures are salary and benefits, Perry said. While the general fund balance at the start of fiscal year 2021 was approximately $19.3 million, the system expects to spend that down by roughly $2.3 million during the year due to added expenses related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as well as a decrease in state funding due to the economic recession caused by the pandemic.
Even with that, a general fund balance of $17 million at the end of fiscal year 2021 "puts us in a good position," Perry said. For one thing, it leaves room in case "we need to spend more," and it allows plenty of cushion for expenses in fiscal year 2022 and going forward with Hammond Creek Middle School.
In order to limit costs in fiscal year 2021, the system eliminated two employee work days, Perry said. However, one or both of those days could be added back later in the year if the fiscal picture brightens.
Dalton Public Schools is to receive roughly $3.7 million less in state funding in fiscal year 2021 compared to the prior year due to the economic recession, but the system is receiving nearly $2 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, most of which will be spent on cleaning and technology needs, Perry said. The fiscal year 2021 budget calls for a net reduction of teaching positions of 4.5, mostly due to schedule changes at Dalton Middle School, but Dalton Public Schools is budgeting roughly $300,000 for part-time health screeners for students and staff.
Additionally, the system added $90,000 to its nursing contract, Perry said. That includes a coronavirus prevention and response coordinator for the new school year to help the system with a variety of needs related to COVID-19.
Perry said an advertisement taken out by the school system that said there will be an increase of 0.013 mills in the millage rate was referring to "inflationary growth."
"The assessor’s office is required to report to the property taxing jurisdictions the portion of the tax digest that had growth due to reassessments (or inflationary) separated from general digest growth (due to expansions or additions)," she said in an email. "We use that information to calculate a rollback millage rate. If we don’t roll back the millage we need to run the advertisement as prescribed, and have these Taxpayer Bill of Rights hearings. The intent is disclosing that the school district (or municipality) is getting a 'windfall' from inflationary growth, even though we are not raising the millage rate. The 0.013 mill increase represents the inflationary growth.
"During the housing bubble, property values grew year after year at excessive rates — double digit percentage growth around the Atlanta metro area. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights hearings made more sense when there was excessive growth in property values."
The third and final Taxpayer Bill of Rights public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Dalton Middle School, said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. That night, the school board members plan to vote on the millage rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.