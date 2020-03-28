Dalton Public Schools prepared to continue online learning into May; Hammond Creek Middle School to be the Tigers

Dalton Public Schools instructional coaches are working with teachers to prepare lesson plans for students for the next six weeks in case schools need to remain closed due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"We don't know that we'll need it, but we want it in our back pocket," said Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools. "It's a precaution."
Staff members are using the video conferencing app Zoom for meetings, as schools have been closed since March 16, Holloway said. Zoom "has been a big help to stay in contact with everybody."
With so many remaining at home rather than reporting for work during the pandemic, Zoom has zoomed into the consciousness, with its iOS app becoming the top free download in Apple’s App Store at one point last week, according to The New York Times. Last Sunday, nearly 600,000 people downloaded the app, its biggest day ever.
Though students are learning from home, Dalton Public Schools is keeping them fed, and the number of meals served exploded as more families became aware.
On the first day, the system served just under 600 breakfasts and slightly more than 1,200 lunches, but on March 20, those figures swelled to nearly 1,300 for breakfasts and more than 2,700 for lunches, Holloway said. For the week, nearly 5,000 breakfasts were served, and more than 10,000 lunches were distributed.
Meals are served at several sites in the city, but buses also are delivering meals throughout the community, she said. "This is extraordinary, to be honest with you."
Because Dalton Public Schools already operates a “really strong summer meal program, we were able to put this together quickly without any panic,” Wimberly Brackett, nutrition director for Dalton Public Schools, explained. “It’s crucial to keep our children fed.”
Anyone under 18 is eligible for a free meal from any bus or location, Brackett added. “They don’t have to be zoned from that area or go to that school.”
Food delivered on buses is originating from Dalton Middle School, while meals for the set locations are coming from City Park School, Holloway said. "We split them up so we don't have so many people in one place, and they are staying six feet apart" to follow social distancing recommendations.
In addition, a nurse is at the middle school and City Park to assure everyone is healthy, she said. "We are doing our best to make sure we're taking every precaution."
"On a lighter note" from Monday's special Board of Education meeting, the school system has settled on Tigers as the nickname for the Hammond Creek school, she said. The system surveyed students currently in grades four and five, since "they will be the first ones in that building," and opted for Tigers, which continues a big cat theme among the system's upper-level schools, with Dalton Middle School known as the Cougars and Dalton High School as the Catamounts.
In the fall of 2021, the current Dalton Middle School campus will become a junior high for grades eight and nine as well as a magnet high school for grades 10-12. Hammond Creek Middle School will open for grades six and seven, and Dalton High School will be a 10-12 school.
The coronavirus pandemic has not slowed construction work on Hammond Creek, Rusty Lount, director of operations for Dalton Public Schools, said. "Hammond Creek is moving full steam ahead."
Carroll Daniel Construction "has set up sanitation stations for workers to use before entering (the) building," Lount said. The company "also said they are requiring workers to practice safety and health requirements, which includes social distancing."
