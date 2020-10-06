Dalton Public Schools prepared to welcome back almost 1,200 students

Dalton Public Schools gave families the option of virtual learning for students this year due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and nearly 40% of students opted for it, but families can choose in-person education every six weeks, and many are doing so.
Because the school year began on Aug. 31, the first date that virtual students can return to conventional classes is Oct. 13, and nearly 1,200 have indicated they plan to do so, with 665 at the elementary level, 269 at Dalton Middle School and 265 in high schools, said Superintendent Tim Scott, noting, "We're really excited."
Nearly 3,000 Dalton Public Schools students chose virtual learning to open the year, but by adding 1,199 face-to-face students to the rolls, 76% of Dalton Public Schools' students will be in-person as of next Tuesday, with 24% virtual, Scott said Monday during a Dalton Board of Education meeting at Dalton Middle School. The system has a total enrollment of roughly 7,800.
For the first few weeks of this school year, the system utilized a hybrid model, with students who didn't choose complete virtual learning attending classes in-person a couple of days each week and learning virtually the others. On Sept. 21, elementary students began attending in-person classes five days a week, while grades 6-12 moved to four days a week of in-person instruction.
Students in grades 6-12 were scheduled to return to five-day in-person weeks on Oct. 19, but Wednesdays will remain planning days for teachers at the middle and high school levels until the end of the first semester in January, Scott said Monday. In middle and high schools, many teachers are having to teach virtually and traditionally, and they "are stressed," so having one day a week without students in the building will provide some respite.
This decision "will be very popular," said Matt Evans, chairman of the school board. "We appreciate all the hard work of teachers, administrators and custodial staff as we try to navigate through this crazy time."
The issue of teachers instructing both in-person and virtually has been more acute in grades 6-12 than at the elementary level because elementary schools have been able to designate teachers to instruct students virtually while other teachers provide in-person learning.
Though students who haven't chosen a return to in-person instruction are supposed to have to wait another six weeks after the Oct. 13 transition opportunity, the system may need to let some back sooner for their "academic benefit," Scott said. "We have to be flexible and look at it on a case-by-case basis."
That's because, while some virtual students are "doing very well" in that environment, others are "not thriving," said Laura Orr, the system's chief academic officer. "We are just not seeing the progress we'd like to see from them," and as progress reports go out to families in the coming days, some "families may realize virtual may not be the best" method for their child.
The system is considering making more use of social workers to reach out to families where virtual students are foundering, Orr said. "We may need to go toward a more tiered approach."
At Dalton High School, teachers are making phone calls to families when students are flailing virtually, said Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller. Some students are logging into the virtual platform, "but they're not submitting work."
System officials continue to work on improving the virtual education model, not only for students who choose it, but also for those who need it while in quarantine due to exposure or a positive COVID-19 test, as well as for future illnesses and/or absences, Orr said.
"Even if we all got to be in school," there will always be circumstances where some students need to study from home for a brief period, and robust virtual education will keep them from falling behind, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.