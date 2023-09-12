Dalton Public Schools is on track to reduce its property tax rate three years in a row, according to Theresa Perry, the system’s chief financial officer. But the most recent cut would not fully roll back the gains from this year’s property reassessments so it would be considered a tax increase.
“The last two years we met the rollback (rate),” Perry said Monday night during a public hearing on the proposed tax rate. “This year what we are looking at is a reduction but it doesn’t meet the level of the rollback.”
The Dalton Board of Education has proposed cutting the property tax rate to 8 mills from 8.09 mills. The full rollback rate is 7.096 mills.
“We have a tentative millage of 8.00,” said board Chairman Matt Evans. “I know in some of our conversations with the superintendent we had talked about 7.95. But right now, it seems like there is consensus to stay at that 8.00.”
The other board members indicated they are comfortable with the 8-mill tax rate.
The board has proposed cutting the tax rate to pay down its debt to .46 mill from .56 mill.
“We can make that reduction partly because of increase (in the tax digest),” said Perry. “But we are also starting to pay the principal (of the debt).”
The board earlier this year approved a $102 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2024, which started July 1. The budget projected revenues of $95 million, leaving a $7 million deficit. The additional revenue from the proposed tax increase would cut the deficit to $3.5 million, which would be covered by the system’s fund balance.
Compared to the fiscal year 2023 budget, the system added $2.2 million for salary scale adjustments for employees. It also added funding for 12 staff positions for English Language Learners, exceptional students and administration.
Perry said 84% of the system’s operating budget is salary and benefits.
She said the system projects spending $12,008 per pupil. She presented data showing the average per pupil spending by Georgia school systems is $13,202, with a range of $11,580 to $14,385.
“Our district is right there in the middle,” she said.
Perry said the tax digest saw 21% growth compared to 2022, with 7% of that coming from new development and 14% from reassessments.
But she said that 14% growth from reassessments was overall growth, with some property owners seeing an increase of less than that in the assessed value of their property and some seeing more.
The board members will hold a third public hearing and are expected to set the tax rate on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chamber in City Hall.
In the board’s regular meeting, Superintendent Tim Scott said attendance on Monday was 7,760.
“That is 43 students less than a year ago,” he said. “We started the year 103 down.”
He also reminded board members that Friday is Homecoming and that the Homecoming parade will leave Dalton High School at 3:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.