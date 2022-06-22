Though Mariela Fuentes and her daughters go to the local library "a lot," the Big Red Reads bus full of free books for youth "is a whole different vibe," she said. "It's outdoors, there are baskets and baskets of books, and it's really nice."
In fact, Fuentes; Sofia, 11; and Angelina, 7, have "kind of been following around" the Big Red Reads bus on its summer tour around Dalton, she said with a chuckle recently at Blue Ridge School. Sofia, who will enroll at Hammond Creek Middle School for the 2022-23 school year, and Angelina, a student at Brookwood School, "love reading — they really do — and books."
"I'm trying to keep them doing something school-related during summer, because I don't want them to forget" what they learned during the school year, she added. "I'm trying to keep them reading and learning."
"We don't want that summer slide to happen," said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools, which provides Big Red Reads. "We want kids to stay engaged academically even at home, and we go all around the city" throughout the summer to reach as many children as possible.
Fernando, who will start kindergarten at Blue Ridge School this fall, and his brother, Andy, 3, "love reading, and this resource is good," said their mother, Rosa Minjarez, who brought them to Blue Ridge School. "At the store, one book costs $10, and they want to grab a lot," but through Big Red Reads they each left with a handful of books at no cost.
She even picked up a couple of books for her 5-month-old at home, including Mercer Mayer's "Just Me and My Puppy," she said. "I love this book, (and it) brings back memories from school."
Big Red Reads provides books and genres for all ages, Woodason said.
"We make the books available, and we let them choose."
Many titles are in Spanish, as the school system has a significant number of Latino students, she said.
"We try for bilingual material, because dual language is important, and we want students to maintain their Spanish home language" in addition to English.
Big Red Reads is scheduled to visit Lakeshore Park on Tuesday, Park Creek School on June 30, Al Rollins Park on July 12, City Park School on July 14, the Mack Gaston Community Center on July 19 and Westwood School on July 21, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Dalton Public Schools is also partnering with the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System to provide PLAY (PINES Library Access for Youth) Cards that allow students free access to library resources, Woodason said. Students and families can learn more at https://ngrl.org/play-card/.
Beyond the books, the visit to Blue Ridge School was valuable for other reasons for the Minjarez family. Fernando was able to meet a couple of Blue Ridge staff members who were there, so he'll know at least a couple of faces when he starts school, Rosa Minjarez said: "I think it helps him, and he's excited."
"We're excited to have you," media specialist Courtney Taylor told Fernando. "You'll love it here."
Rosa Minjarez also learned more about Dalton Public Schools' Little Cats program.
The free preschool community classes serve parents as well as children ages 3 and 4, cultivating basic literacy and numeracy skills and sharpening fine and large motor skills, Woodason said.
"We like getting them ready for prekindergarten."
That sounds "perfect," Rosa Minjarez said. Andy "will like it."
